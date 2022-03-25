PHILIDELPHA — Jersey City being just an hour and a half trip by car from Philadelphia, students and alumni of St. Peter’s gathered in droves at a pregame pep rally to socialize before tonight’s game.
A group of St. Peter’s students sat together outside at the pregame event and unanimously agreed that their school would secure the win over the Boilermakers.
“In my company bracket, I’ve got the Peacocks winning it all,” St. Peter’s grad student Anthony said. “(My bracket) is winning so far.”
Whether or not Purdue’s 7-foot-4-inch giant Zach Edey and 6-foot-10-inch sixth man Trevion Williams posed a threat to a Peacock victory drew varying opinions from the group.
“Size doesn’t matter,” Anthony said, with a couple of friends nodding in agreement.
“I’d say size matters,” Rachel said from the other end of table after pondering the impact the two highly skilled big men might have on the game.
Neither of the five students have ever watched Purdue play, nor had they heard of a player named Jaden Ivey.
“We don’t have to see (Purdue play) to know (we’re going to win),” St. Peter’s senior Marta said.
“It just shows you,” Anthony said, “those old stats don’t matter.”
Maybe they do, maybe they don’t.
“Some teams in this tournament have reached their ceiling,” senior forward Williams said in yesterday’s press conference. “We still have lots of room to improve, and it shows.”
Perhaps the Peacocks are one of those teams. Tonight's matchup will put all speculation to rest, and fans of Purdue and St. Peter’s alike will find out if their team is Elite Eight material.