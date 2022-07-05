6/23/22 Jaden Ivey drafted

Jaden Ivey with his mom, Niele Ivey, who played with the Detroit Shock, after getting drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 5 pick in the NBA draft.

According to The Detroit News, former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey signed his first NBA contract on Saturday.

Terms of the contract were not announced.

Ivey entered the NBA draft after his sophomore year at Purdue and was the No. 5 pick last month. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.9 points a game, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the line. He appeared in 59 games for the Boilermakers, starting 46 of them.

The Pistons also reportedly signed undrafted rookie Buddy Boeheim out of Syracuse.

