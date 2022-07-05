According to The Detroit News, former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey signed his first NBA contract on Saturday.
Terms of the contract were not announced.
Officially official. ✍️ pic.twitter.com/JnvcPhCdeC— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) July 2, 2022
Ivey entered the NBA draft after his sophomore year at Purdue and was the No. 5 pick last month. The 6-4 guard averaged 14.9 points a game, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the line. He appeared in 59 games for the Boilermakers, starting 46 of them.
Pistons draftees Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren threw out the ceremonial first pitch as the Tigers hosted the Royals. https://t.co/R776Jc7bHe— Rookie Wire (@RookieWire) July 4, 2022
The Pistons also reportedly signed undrafted rookie Buddy Boeheim out of Syracuse.
For his role in what he achieved in the South Bend community, June 30, 2022, was declared @IveyJaden Day in South Bend!👏👏👏 Congratulations Jaden! pic.twitter.com/Y3WnArhJwE— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 1, 2022