The pandemic didn't take long to disrupt March Madness.
During the second day of round of 64 games, the No. 7-seed Oregon Ducks were set to play No. 10-seed Virginia Commonwealth University in the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
Earlier that morning, ESPN reported multiple positive tests in the VCU program. Because of the program’s safety concerns, the game was ruled a no-contest and Oregon automatically advanced to the round of 32.
The Ducks upset No. 2 seed Iowa in that round to advance to the Sweet 16, where they will take on No. 6 seed Southern California on Sunday.
A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic shut down every major sporting event from the NBA regular season to the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments. While the NBA was able to create a bubble environment in Orlando and finish its season four-and-a-half months later, college basketball didn't even try.
After more than 700 days since defending-champion Virginia hoisted the national championship trophy, the NCAA, still daunted by a global health crisis but determined to make an effort, devised a plan for the 19 days of March Madness.
The teams traveled to Indianapolis, which serves as a basketball hub between matchups. The games have been played at various Indiana colleges and stadiums — Mackey Arena and Assembly Hall in Bloomington — as well as professional sports venues like Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
All competing teams are remaining isolated in Indianapolis for the duration of their run in the tournament. While sports fans will see this coordinated effort as a rendition of the NBA bubble, the NCAA has labeled it a “controlled environment” instead of a bubble, according to the Washington Post.
Indianapolis was a solid blueprint for this situation because of the Indiana Convention Center’s proximity and connection to hotels and venues.
The Convention Center connects via skywalk to Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host all games from the Elite Eight onward. Lucas Oil already hosted several games in the rounds of 64 and 32.
The cancellation of the 2020 tournament lost the NCAA over $1 billion in revenue, according to the Indianapolis Star. This cash-cow event drives much of the organization's success.
This year’s tournament is estimated to bring over $100 million dollars of revenue to the city of Indianapolis, according to the Washington Post.
Although the NCAA failed to avoid any spreading of the coronavirus among teams, the organization says it is taking a slew of other precautions:
- As many player meals as possible are grab-and-go.
- Players and personnel have limited interactions.
- All players and personnel must wear contact-tracing gadgets.
- All tournament games are limited to 25% capacity.
- Fans are required to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking.
- Fans are not allowed to interact with any members inside of the bubble.
- All team personnel are tested three times a week.
If a player were to contract COVID-19, the standard quarantine policy remains in place: a 10-day isolation period followed by a symptom-free. 24-hour period to ensure the individual’s health.