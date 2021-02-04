Freshman guard Brandon Newman claimed his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award Monday afternoon.
Newman won the award after the game against Minnesota on Saturday, where he posted a career-high 29 points, the highest ever by a freshman in Purdue history. He also grabbed six rebounds and two steals.
Newman’s historic night made him the second-highest freshman scorer in Mackey Arena and the third-highest freshman single-game scorer in Big Ten history.
He joins center Zach Edey, forward Mason Gillis and guard Jaden Ivey as Purdue freshmen who have won the honors on five separate occasions, including three wins in the last three weeks.
Newman is currently averaging 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 26.2 minutes.
His efficiency dropped in Tuesday’s loss to Maryland, as much of the court time was dominated by Ivey and junior forward Trevion Williams. Newman scored 3 points and grabbed a rebound on 1-7 shooting.
Newman will have a chance to continue his efficiency record Saturday afternoon against Northwestern in Mackey.