The Purdue men’s basketball team has a chance at a fresh start against No. 21 Minnesota this Saturday.
After breaking the team’s four-game winning streak against No. 4 Michigan (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) last Friday, Purdue (11-6, 6-4 Big Ten) head coach Matt Painter is ready to move on and turn his sights on the Golden Gophers (11-5, 4-5 Big Ten).
"When we lose games, more times than not, we feel like we're the team that beat ourselves," Painter said in a Friday press conference.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic has been out with COVID-19 since he tested positive for the virus on Jan. 22. He will also miss Tuesday’s game against Maryland.
Despite missing a veteran player in Stefanovic, Painter is not looking for players on his roster to step up and fill the role Stefanovic brought to the team.
"You don't need to step up,” Painter said. “You need to execute, know what's going on and just play hard. When you do those things, and you stay within yourself, good things are going to happen for you."
Last season, Stefanovic sent the game into overtime after he sank a three-pointer in the last 15 seconds of the second half. After the game went into double overtime, the Boilermakers came out on top. Purdue's eight-day break could be just what the team needs to play a game with the same outcome.
Painter believes Minnesota junior guard Marcus Carr, who leads the Gophers and is third in the Big Ten in scoring (20.9 ppg), will present a particular scoring challenge going into Saturday's game.
"He's always looking to score, no matter what,” junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. said. “Obviously, he can make plays as well for other people. When you got a guy who can do a lot of that for 36 or 38 minutes, it's huge."
Despite posting an 11-5 season under head coach Richard Pitino, Minnesota is having its worst year at the three-point line in Pitino’s tenure. The Gophers’ 29.5% shooting puts them dead last in the Big Ten. With redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman and Hunter Jr. following Stefanovic in three-pointers made, second and third respectively, it could be an opportunity for them to rise to the occasion and offset Stefanovic's absence.
Despite Minnesota’s struggles at the arc, the team is riding a four-game road win streak against ranked teams, the longest since its 1992-93 season. The Gophers are also the only team to tally a win over Michigan this season, which, after last week, could bode poorly for the Boilermakers.
The Boilermakers will face the Golden Gophers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Mackey Arena. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.