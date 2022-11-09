The freshmen duo of Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith stole the show for the Boilermakers against Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Loyer scored 17 points on 6-15 shooting and was 5-12 from the 3-point line while Smith added 7 points and four assists.
“They have a lot of similarities, they can shoot the basketball, they can pass the basketball, they have a good feel for the game and they plug right in,” head coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue (1-0) took down Milwaukee (1-1) 84-53 in the Boilermakers’ season opener.
However, Loyer had a rough first half shooting, going 1-7 from the field and 1-5 from three. He quickly turned it around, scoring 14 second-half points on 5-8 shooting and 4-7 from behind the arc.
“Right away (my shots) were just going in and out, and teammates were staying in my ear, telling me to keep shooting the ball,” Loyer said. “Once you see a few miss like that you get a little bit weary, but you gotta keep shooting. I know they trust me too, so I gotta knock it down when they swing it to me.”
Junior guard Brandon Newman also saw the flashes in the two freshmen.
“Obviously (Smith’s) role as a point guard for our team is to make sure everyone’s in their spots and to take the reins on offense,” Newman said. “Fletcher Loyer can shoot the basketball. He’s a really good shooter and can get hot quick.”
Newman, off the bench, was the second highest scorer for the Boilers. He scored 16 points on 6-12 shooting.
“Obviously, shots aren’t gonna fall every night,” Newman said. “But (there are) a couple of things we can still do. We can still rebound, we can still defend and that’s kind of what we were able to do. We were kind of able to get some steals and create some offense in transition for us and get some easy buckets.”
The Boilers picked up 14 total steals and scored 13 points off fast breaks. They also forced 21 turnovers and picked up 26 points off turnovers.
“I think anytime you can be able to force those turnovers and score points off of them it’s really going to help you… We have to be good in team defense, more than anything,” Painter said. “We have to be able to have active hands and really protect the paint, try to keep the ball out of there.”
Junior center Zach Edey was a force in the paint defensively for the Boilermakers. Edey picked up 17 rebounds along with six blocks. On the offensive side, Edey only scored 12 points on 4-13 shooting.
“You know, I thought he played really well outside of his inability to finish,” Painter said. “He rebounded well, his ball screen defense was really good. He blocked six shots, he changed a couple others. So, all in all, it’s good.”
Purdue’s next game will be against Austin Peay (0-1). Austin Peay is coming off a 99-50 loss against North Carolina State, Monday night.
Forward Shon Robinson was leading scorer for Austin Peay, picking up 13 points off 5-9 shooting. He was their only player to score double digits.
Austin Peay’s 6-foot-11 center Elijah Hutchins-Everett will be tasked with the challenge of matching up with Edey. Hutchins-Everett is the reigning Ohio Valley Conference freshman of the year and led the team in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage for the 2021-2022 season.
Hutchins-Everett had a quiet game against NC State, posting 8 points and four rebounds.