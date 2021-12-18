INDIANAPOLIS – Steph Curry made NBA history this week as he passed Ray Allen for the career 3-pointer record. Introduced in 1980, the shot is incredibly hard for anyone to make, let alone in the face of a defender. Few players are able to shoot 24 feet away with such ease.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey made it look effortless today. The Boilermaker stepped back behind the arc and launched the ball six times today. The projected NBA Draft lottery pick sunk all six of his 3-point attempts in a 77-48 victory over Butler in the final edition of the Crossroads Classic.
3FGA: 63FG: 6 @IveyJaden tied @DMathias31's single-game @BoilerBall record for most 3s without a miss. 💯Watch all six of them ⤵️. pic.twitter.com/tERng0qtFz— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 18, 2021
Evergreen tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/HVyHo0XgfK— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) December 18, 2021
After an enthralling victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes two weeks ago, the No. 3 Purdue men’s basketball team (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten) took the No. 1 AP poll spot for the first time in school history. The game, however, was quite close, with Iowa coming within 2 points of Purdue down the stretch.
“As a coach you want to get into as many close games as you can,” said head coach Matt Painter after that game. “If you can win them, that really helps you.”
The following week the Boilermakers got into two more close games. On a buzzer beater 3-pointer against Rutgers, the Boilermakers did not come out unscathed and lost their No. 1 AP spot.
The team that played NC State and Rutgers was uncomfortable, shot poorly from behind the arc and turned the ball over many times.
Purdue found itself again against the Bulldogs (7-4) as it hit all kinds of 3-pointers and minimized turnovers. While this game was on the road, Ivey found a way to make himself quite comfortable within the environment.
The electricity of the crowd flowed through his body as he slammed an iconic dunk home after stealing the ball. Behind his perfect 3-point shooting, the Boilermakers took a strong lead in this game and never returned it.
One player in particular continued to prove himself formidable over the tough weekend. Senior forward Trevion Williams took back his starting spot after leading the team back from a 13-point deficit against NC State. Painter noted his struggles early in the game when discussing the decision. The coach, however, made it clear that he did not want Williams to be complacent with the decision and wanted to see him fight back for it.
Williams did fight back and proved his leadership is vital in the close games. That leadership and style of team seemed to permeate throughout the team as the team had 17 assists on 17 field goals.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and Ivey were able to find easy outlet passes that led to efficient baskets. Sophomore center Zach Edey was even able to get in on the action, giving a Williams-like pass under the basket to sophomore forward Mason Gillis that led to a score.
The strong passing, intense defense and no-mistake team that presented itself at Indianapolis was not the same team from over the week. Whether it was rest, Painter’s coaching or Williams’ leadership, the team returned to the form of the one that had secured the No.1 AP Poll spot in the first place.
THROW IT DOWN! 🔨@IveyJaden rocks the rim for @BoilerBall! 😤 pic.twitter.com/DafO4CKHX8— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 18, 2021
Purdue returns to the court Monday night against Incarnate Word. The game tips off at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena and will air on the Big Ten Network.