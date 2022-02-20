The AP No. 5 Purdue men's basketball team was named a pre-tournament No. 2 seed in the NCAA's Bracket Preview Show Saturday afternoon.
The Preview Show is a top-16 team ranking produced by the Division I Men's Basketball Committee, which has been running since 2016. The show is not a set-in-stone determination of seeding, but an "if the season ended today" projection of the top of the field.
"All of this could change with this weekend’s results, let alone with what transpires over the next three weeks," Southland Conference Commissioner and Committee Chair Tom Burnett said in a statement released by the NCAA. "There’s a lot of basketball still to be played."
AP No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Auburn, No. 3 Arizona and No. 6 Kansas were named No. 1 seeds in Saturday's show. It's the fourth consecutive No. 1 seed for the Bulldogs dating back to the 2017 national championship, the statement said. The Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) came in No. 7 in the show's rankings and were joined in the No. 2 seed by AP No. 7 Baylor, AP No. 4 Kentucky and AP No. 9 Duke.
The full seed list, organized by region, reads:
West Region (San Francisco)
1. Gonzaga
8. Duke
12. Illinois
16. Texas
Midwest Region (Chicago)
2. Auburn
7. Purdue
10. Texas Tech
14. UCLA
South Region (San Antonio)
3. Arizona
5. Baylor
11. Tennessee
15. Providence
East Region (Philadelphia)
4. Kansas
6. Kentucky
19. Villanova
13. Wisconsin
The Selection Committee's official seeding will be released on Selection Sunday March 13 at 6 p.m. on CBS, the NCAA said, after the ends of each individual conference's tournaments.