Playing off the bench can seem discouraging for some college basketball players who fight tooth and nail for one of only five starting spots. But for two Purdue players, supporting the starters from the bench is something they take a great deal of pride in.
Senior guard Brooke Moore and senior center Trevion Williams may not have planned to take on the role of “sixth player,” but both have become key factors in their teams’ success.
Moore originally committed to play at Auburn, where she would start 17 of the 21 games she played in, according to the Purdue team website. After transferring to Purdue for her junior season, she scored 12 points a game with two assists and a steal over 18 games starting.
It wasn’t until this year when women’s basketball head coach Katie Gearlds sat down with Moore to find a better role for her on the team after former head Sharon Versyp abruptly announced her retirement.
“When she first brought (up) the idea, I rolled with it immediately,” Moore said.
Moore said Gearlds trusted her and knew that her playing a bench role would be vital for the team to be successful this year.
It worked.
Moore averages 10 points per game, just two less than when she was a starter, but her role coming off the bench has led her to be more efficient and more of a leader on the team.
“My role is to be the spark off the bench and give us that lift, that boost, and just be the best teammate that I could be every night,” she said.
She started the season off relatively slow, only putting up double figures twice in her first nine games. She scored 22 points against Maryland, shooting, 8/14 from the field and 6/10 from three where she found a rhythm. Despite the Terrapins winning 86-71, the game lit a spark that has continued to burn.
Moore scored 17 points against North Alabama while only missing one shot the whole night going 7/8 from the field. In her last five games, she continued averaging that same 17 points per game.
Moore said the transition to her new role as a sixth man wasn’t actually that difficult and was more of a matter of staying consistent and confident.
Williams’ scenario is quite similar to hers.
Williams got his first start when men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter inserted him into the lineup against Wisconsin in January 2019. From there, he started 22 games as a sophomore, then 29 as a junior.
He averaged 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists in his junior season.
But coming into this year, Painter went with sophomore center Zach Edey as the starter, and it has maintained that way for most of the season.
“I don’t think he agrees with it, but he buys into it,” Painter said of Williams earlier in the season.
Painter said Williams’ job wasn’t to be a starter when he came to Purdue. Instead, it was to “help (Purdue) win.”
And Williams has done just that.
He played well for the first 10 games of the season, averaging 14 points per game and nine rebounds. So much so that Painter reinserted him back into the starting lineup for four games until he played poorly against Wisconsin.
Even so, since coming back to the bench, he’s averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds.
What fans don’t often see though is that Williams continues to be a team leader despite his position. In an interview after beating Wright State, Edey said he and Williams push each other in practice to be their best.
“We just beat each other up,” Edey said. “It’s not like we take anything off in practice.”
Pushing his teammates to the edge, he also tries to set the physical tone of games by rebounding the basketball.
Both Moore and Williams have thrived in their new roles on their respective teams, and both have the maturity as seniors to understand their duties.
Moore said she does her due diligence to help the younger players, or any of her other teammates in need of assistance.
It’s something that Moore said that “last year Moore” would smile and be proud of – taking an unorthodox step, thinking about the big picture and trusting her coaches and teammates to allow her to change her role.
“Don’t worry about (coming off the bench). Worry about what you can control, which is being a good teammate and helping lead your team to success.”