Name any statistical category, and the Boilermakers are playing below their season-long level.
No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) will head to the locker room to regroup after falling behind 50-35 to the No. 21 Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) in the first half of Saturday’s rivalry clash.
The Boilers needed to adjust to the deafening Assembly Hall atmosphere as they came out of the gate with two turnovers in the first three minutes of the ball game. The Hoosiers, for their part, claimed an early lead by making their first three jump shot attempts.
Turnovers plagued Purdue throughout the half as the Indiana crowd fueled a tenacious IU defense and contributed to an at times frantic Purdue offense. The Boilers coughed the ball up a total of 11 times, including six over a span of four and a half minutes, a period in which they did not score a point. The dry spell allowed the Hoosiers to take a 21-10 lead.
Physicality reigned between the rivals in instances both excused by the refs and not. After a particularly hard foul by Purdue forward Mason Gillis on Indiana’s Malik Reneau, IU’s star center Trayce Jackson-Davis got in Gillis’s face, igniting a short-lived standoff between the teams and a bevy of boos from the home crowd.
The teams combined for 22 fouls, including 13 from Indiana. Purdue couldn't capitalize on the whistles, though, going a paltry 9-15 from the free-throw line.
The game is not being decided down low between titans Edey and Jackson-Davis. Edey contributed 15 on 6-8 shooting, while Jackson-Davis scored 18 points and shot 6-12 from the floor. Edey dominated the boards, contributing six offensive rebounds to the Boilers total of eight.
Rebounding is one area of the game Purdue has so far succeeded in, out-rebounding the Hoosiers 17-12.