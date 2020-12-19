INDIANAPOLIS – Purdue built upon a 5-point halftime lead to defeat the Fighting Irish, 88-78, Saturday afternoon in the Crossroads Classic.
Despite plenty of Purdue (6-2) fouls on both sides of the court. The Boilers continued to use their size to keep Notre Dame (2-4) out of the paint on defense and find scoring consistency on offense. They shot 49% from the field while restricting the Irish to just 40% shooting percentage in the paint.
The Boilers’ consistency in the paint allowed their offense to spread out their shooting opportunities across the court, sinking 14 of their 28 3-point attempts.
Purdue’s defense managed to hold Notre Dame’s top scorer in Prentis Hubb to 0 points in the game, missing a total of four attempts from three and seven attempts from the field.
Lapses on the defensive side of the ball gave the Fighting Irish plenty of opportunity to score around the perimeter. The Irish took 41 shots from beyond the arc, most of which were uncontested, but didn’t capitalize on many save for a 9-0 scoring run to end the second half.
“We had some breakdowns on defense,” head coach Matt Painter said. “We were trying to do our best to knock them out of any action by switching a lot, but we knew we were going to get into some vulnerable matchups.
“We knew we were in a bind, and (freshman guard Trey Wurtz) was going to have the advantage, but I’d rather have Wurtz go off and have them use smaller players than (junior forward Nate Laszewski) go off against our starting bigs.”
The game itself was devoid of noise, even the fake crowd noise the Boilers have experienced in Mackey. Because of that, voices of players and coaches bounced around the arena as the game heated up.
Painter shouted “Mason, what are you doing?” after a foul committed by the freshmen forward. Trevion Williams was heard yelling “Aw, man,” as Purdue guard Cormac Ryan shot an open 3-pointer.
Purdue’s foul troubles continued into the second half. The Boiler’s 18 fouls gave Notre Dame plenty of extra opportunities to even the score.
Purdue’s freshmen saw plenty of action in tonight’s game. Freshman guard Brandon Newman and freshman forward Mason Gillis each took starting spots at power forward and small forward. Eighty-two minutes were divided among five freshmen, with the two starters getting twenty-four minutes each.
“I don’t really look at (starting) as any different (than coming off the bench),” Gillis said. “Every time I get the opportunity to step on the floor, I play my hardest and try and get Purdue to be able to win.”
Junior guard Eric Hunter Jr. broke out for 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists, gaining high praise from his teammates and Painter.
“I think I just had the right opportunities,” Hunter said. “Everybody gets their opportunity to flourish and do what they do, and I feel like today was my time.”
Painter was proud of the overall effort from his junior class, praising them for being able to guard well and keep a good attitude even when they couldn’t consistently score.
“If you look at all of our juniors' worst games, all four are at worst solid to great,” Painter said. “Every night you can guard, take care of the ball, and have a great attitude is a great game for us. You have to get that from people that have played before, and in the past three games, all of our guys have had a good attitude, good effort, and good energy.”
Now, Purdue will return to Big Ten action playing at 9 p.m. Tuesday at No. 3 Iowa. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
- Junior guards Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. led Purdue in scoring with 18 points each
- Trey Wurtz led Notre Dame in scoring with 27 points
- Notre Dame shot 17 free throws in the game, making 14 of them
- Of Notre Dame’s 61 shot attempts, 41 of them were behind the three point line
- Purdue was able to score 26 points in the paint compared to Notre Dame’s 14
- Purdue only had seven turnovers throughout the game
- It had 22 turnovers in the game against Ohio State
- Purdue improved to 6-2 overall with an 88-78 win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. The win was Purdue's third straight victory.
- Purdue improved to 16-2 against in-state opponents since the start of the 2016-17 season.
- The Boilermakers improved to 3-7 overall in the Crossroads Classic, but is 3-2 in the last five events, the second-best record over the last five years behind Indiana (4-1); Butler is 2-3 in the event and Notre Dame is 1-4 over the last five years.
- Purdue's 88 points were the most for the Boilermakers in the 10-year history of the event, and tied for the second-most ever by any team.
- Purdue's 14 3-pointers are the second most in the history of the event, behind only the 16 that Notre Dame made today.
- Purdue's junior class scored 52 points today and over the last three games, is averaging 54.3 points per game during that span, all Purdue victories.
- Purdue is now 130-13 under Painter when having fewer turnovers and outrebounding its opponent, having won 11 straight games.
- Purdue improved to 33-7 in the month of December since the start of the 2015-16 season.
- Purdue improved to 45-1 since the start of the 2017-18 season when shooting better than 48.0 percent from the field.
- When Eric Hunter Jr., leads the team in assists during his career, Purdue is 12-3.
- Purdue's six turnovers were a season low and its fewest since having six against Illinois on Jan. 5, 2020 (last season) – a span of 24 games.
- Purdue has had at least 20 assists in four of eight games this year, after having 20 against the Irish.
- Purdue's power forwards of Mason Gillis and Aaron Wheeler combined for 14 points, 16 rebounds and three assists.
- Eric Hunter set a new career high with eight assists to go along with 18 points and five rebounds, while having no turnovers. He is just the third player nationally to reach those marks in a single game with no turnovers (Ohio's Jason Preston; Bowling Green's Justin Turner).
- Sasha Stefanovic scored 18 points with five 3-pointers. The five 3-pointers are tied for the second most in Crossroads Classic history.
- Mason Gillis recorded career bests in points (12) and rebounds (9) while going 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. He has made 10 consecutive field goal attempts, spanning four games.
– Purdue Athletics Communications contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
Notre Dame’s 10-0 scoring run to end the second quarter sliced Purdue’s otherwise enormous lead to just 47-42 at halftime.
The Boilers started off strong offensively with efficient shooting and ball-movement, shooting 56% from two-point range and sinking eight of their first 14 three-point attempts while dishing 12 assists on 30 shot attempts. Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic led the way in scoring, gaining 12 points on four made threes.
Purdue was able to use its size advantage to keep Notre Dame out of the paint and force perimeter shots on defense, with the Boilers allowing just four two-point field goals on nine attempts from Notre Dame.
While Purdue was able to keep up with the Fighting Irish on defense, fouls and rebounding issues on defense kept the Boilers from pulling ahead and taking a more significant lead. The Irish tacked on three extra chance points while forcing 12 fouls, including a flagrant on Edey. Purdue still grabbed 18 defensive rebounds to Notre Dame’s nine.
Purdue gave junior forward Trevion Williams the start at center after giving freshman Zach Edey two starts against Indiana State and Ohio State. Williams put up 6 points and grabbed three rebounds in his sixth start of the season.
Edey still made a major contribution on the offense coming off the bench, gaining 9 points and three rebounds in the first half.