Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams are two of 76 players who have been invited to attend the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago from May 16 to 22, it was announced late Tuesday night.
The pair are the first Boilermakers to be invited to the combine since Carsen Edwards in 2019, according to a Purdue news release. Just four teams (Arizona, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga) had more players invited, and Purdue and Ohio State are the only Big Ten teams with two players invited to the combine.
Both Boilermakers are projected to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft on June 23 in Brooklyn. Ivey is expected to be selected as Purdue's first lottery pick since Glenn Robinson with No. 1 in 1994, while mock drafts have Williams pegged in the 45-55 range in the second round.
Ivey became the fourth consensus All-American under head coach Matt Painter (JaJuan Johnson, Caleb Swaningan, Carsen Edwards) and is just the second underclassman (freshman or sophomore; Swanigan) to be named a first-team All-American in any of the four major services in the last 92 years (John Wooden was consensus All-American as a sophomore in 1930).
He was named a first-team honoree by NABC and second-team mentions by the Sporting News, USBWA and Associated Press. A player is considered a consensus All-American if named to all four lists.
Purdue shooting guards (Edwards, Ivey) have been named consensus All-Americans in two of the last four seasons. Purdue is the only school in America with two shooting guards to be named consensus All-Americans in the last four seasons.
Williams had an outstanding career at Purdue, being the only player in Purdue history to score at least 1,400 points with 900 rebounds and 200 assists. He did so while starting fewer than 50 percent of his games, being just one of two power-conference players (Michigan State's Draymond Green) this century to accomplish that.
He finished his Purdue career with 1,410 points, 905 rebounds and 238 assists in just 2,464 minutes played. In the last 30 years, he is the only player to reach those marks in under 2,500 career minutes and just one player (Lipscomb's Ahsan Asadullah) reached those marks in under 3,100 career minutes. He finished 26th on the school's career scoring list and fourth on the career rebounds list.
He was one of just three Purdue players to have three seasons of 230 or more rebounds (Joe Barry Carroll, Terry Dischinger).
Williams totaled eight double-doubles this season and 29 for his career, good for seventh on Purdue's career double-doubles list. He tallied at least 10 points in 24 games this season and in 66 for his career. Williams earned four Big Ten Player of the Week accolades, good for the fifth most in Purdue history.