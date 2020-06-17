Former Purdue basketball player Nojel Eastern announced in an Instagram post Wednesday that he was not accepted into the University of Michigan and will re-enter the transfer portal.
Eastern, a 6-foot-7-inch guard who just completed his junior year, entered the transfer portal on May 12 and announced his commitment to Michigan on Twitter two days later. But in today's Instagram post, he said the university's admissions office did not accept the necessary academic credits.
Stay tune...... pic.twitter.com/n0GFSfFD7O— Nojel Eastern (@NEblessed_20) June 17, 2020
"I was extremely excited and grateful for him taking a chance on me," Eastern wrote, referring to Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. "But, I was not admitted to the University because of many credits that weren't transferable because of my major.
"That is the only reason I was not accepted," he added.
While at Purdue, Eastern studied selling and sales management in the College of Health and Human Sciences.
When he initially entered the transfer portal, Eastern could have returned to Purdue. It's unclear whether that option still exists.
Eastern's decision to consider a transfer was criticized by Purdue head coach Matt Painter on the Dan Dakich radio show the day before he announced his commitment to Michigan.
"Nojel made a really good jump from his freshman to his sophomore year, but he took a step back this year," Painter said on the radio show. "And when you do that and you have a lack of production and you don’t play well and now it’s your turn, well, I don’t know what to say there. Now, you become the outlier. The other guys got better. The other guys improved.
"But, the other guys stayed and fought through adversity, now you walk out the door after you put your name in the draft twice when you average four points. I love him, but he’s got to check his hold card. At the end of the day, those other guys were productive."