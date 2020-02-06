The Boilermakers showed Iowa just how hard it can be to play in Mackey Arena last night, defeating the Hawkeyes 104-68.
Purdue (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) started the game with a 17-0 run after Iowa (16-7, 7-5) scored the first basket of the night. Purdue out-rebounded the Hawkeyes 7-1 in those initial minutes.
“It set the tone,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Obviously, we made some shots, but we were unable to get a lot of offensive rebounds. We talked about it, whether they were gonna play man or zone, and we wanted to try to get on the offensive glass and it gave us some more opportunities.”
Purdue’s rebounding aided the team in making a season-high 19 3-pointers.
“I just think a lot of that had to do with us just being open, and second-chance points,” senior guard Jahaad Proctor said. “We were on the offensive glass a lot, so you get a lot of kick-out 3s. The paint’s pretty congested, and we came out with a lot of loose balls, and had chances to get open 3s.”
Proctor, who had been in a shooting slump that can be traced back to a Dec. 15. game against Nebraska, went 6-6 from the field with 15 points and three 3-pointers.
“I know I haven’t been playing the best as of lately,” Proctor said. “That was a me thing, going through some stuff. Because I’m more than just a basketball player, I have a personal life as well.
“I kinda got out of myself − basketball’s my sanctuary − I’ve just been in the gym. Those are shots that I practice, I work on every day, so I can’t really say why they went in. I’ve been puttin’ in the work, so hopefully it’s been paying off.”
Another shooter that seemed to come out of a slump last night was sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic. Stefanovic shot 2-12 over his last two games, but came in clutch with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win over Northwestern on Saturday.
Last night, Stefanovic scored 15 points off five 3s against the Hawkeyes.
“He’s a good shooter,” Painter said. “Being on the road, he hasn’t shot as well, (but) you still stay with guys that have a good shot. He has a really good percentage at home, and obviously he knocked down some shots for us tonight.
“He just has to stay with it. Even when you have struggles just stay with it, keep shooting, keep looking at how you’re getting shots in a game. You just gotta feel good about yourself and there’s only one person who can make you feel good about yourself.”
Purdue scored 61 points in the first half, the most Purdue has ever scored in a half against a Big Ten opponent. The Boilers didn’t let up offensively, nearing 90 points with four minutes still left in the game.
When the crowd began chanting for senior guard Tommy Luce, their hopes were clear: Luce had to score the 100th point of the night.
He did just that.
With less than two minutes to go, Luce drained a corner 3 to put the Boilers up 101-68. On the next possession, he hit a second 3, solidifying the final score 104-68 Purdue.
Luce’s 6-point outing served as the highest scoring game of his college career. He also outscored two of Iowa’s starters: freshman guard Joe Toussaint and sophomore guard Connor McCaffery.
“It was a great feeling,” sophomore forward Trevion Williams said. “The crowd goes crazy for Tommy. He’s a very positive guy, and a lot of people don’t see it, but behind the scenes at practice, he’s that guy that picks everybody up, he’s always positive and always has energy.
“It was great for him to have the moment today, just to have the crowd behind him and his teammates (behind him), I know he felt some love.”
Despite their offensive prowess, Painter said the team has to be better defensively in the future.
“Just trying to maintain our discipline, we got away from it defensively,” Painter said. “For us, giving up 36 points in the first half, we don’t score like we did tonight. So that’s a lot. That means 72 for the game. We still had some breakdowns in terms of how we were handling (junior center) Luka Garza.”
Garza finished with 26 points, but as no other Hawkeye scored double digits, it wasn’t enough to overcome Purdue’s prolific 3-point shooting.