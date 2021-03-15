Associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry is expected to be hired by the Penn State Nittany Lions, as per a tweet from basketball insider Jeff Goodman.
BREAKING: Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its head coach, sources told @stadium. Shrewsberry was previously an assistant for Brad Stevens with the Boston Celtics and at Butler.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 15, 2021
Shrewsberry joins the Nittany Lions as their 13th official head coach, after former head coach Pat Chambers resigned on Oct. 21.
Shrewsberry, who was hired to be the de facto offensive coordinator for the Boilermakers in 2019, had spent six seasons before his Purdue tenure as an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics.
He worked with Celtics and former Butler head coach Brad Stevens to orchestrate one of the most highly productive offenses in the NBA at the time, turning a team that had ranked 27th in offensive rating into one that ranked as high as eighth in 2016, according to Basketball Reference.
"He's a good coach, and a great basketball mind," head coach Matt Painter said. "He's a really good teacher of the game, and it has really benefited (Purdue Basketball) in how he's been used.
"A lot of times, a coach's job is broad, and they're expected to do everything. If you can really whittle things down and just let people hang in one area that they can really get good at what they do, like we did with (Shrewsberry) on offense, I think that really worked for us offensively."
Known conference-wide as an elite offensive mind, Shrewsberry was able to gain the trust of Purdue's roster with a fluid system that amplified his players' strengths and worked to get every player involved.
Using what he'd learned from an offense that went as high as fourth in pace in the NBA in 2015, according to Basketball Reference, Shrewsberry modernized the Purdue offense by implementing increased ball-movement and heavy perimeter shooting to suit Purdue's guard-heavy roster.
The offensive philosophy gave the Boilers a competitive edge when they needed it most in 2019. Despite losing three starters from the year prior, they finished with the seventh-fewest turnovers per game in school history while ranking at the top 50 in terms of offensive efficiency, according to Purdue Sports.
"He really understands our team inside and out," junior forward Trevion Williams said. "He understands when somebody's going and when somebody's not. Everybody's trust on the team for (Shrewsberry) is unreal, and he trusts us."
Shrewsberry leaves Purdue basketball with two assistant coaches, Steve Lutz and Brandon Brantley, who have coached with the Boilers for four and eight years respectively.