Two tries, two makes.
Just hours after the women's basketball team pulled off a win in Piscataway, NJ, the Purdue men's team earned its first win against Rutgers since Jan. 15, 2019, 84-72 to take a half-game lead in the Big Ten regular season race. Jaden Ivey led the Boilermakers in scoring with 25 points while Zach Edey, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic had 15, 11 and 11 points respectively.
Best passing big man, period.
Purdue’s (24-4, 13-4) first ever No. 1 ranking disappeared in a matter of days after its early-December meeting after Rutgers (16-10, 10-6) senior guard Ron Harper Jr. threw up a half court buzzer-beater for the win in Piscataway.
The Boilermakers sought to get their revenge on the Scarlet Knights to regain first place in the conference. With Purdue's 13-4 conference record, it's a half game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin that both have 12-4 marks.
The Mackey crowd was rumbling early, as the game began as a 3-point party for the Boilermakers. Stefanovic and sophomore forward Mason Gillis hit two early 3-pointers in the first six minutes to give the Boilermakers the lead, forcing Rutgers to take an early timeout. Junior guard Isaiah Thompson and Williams each hit a 3-pointer, sending the arena into an uproar.
“I know we're clearly biased, but this is I think this is easily the best environment in the country,” Stefanovic said. “It's a really unique place to play and bittersweet I only get one more time to do it next time against Indiana.”
The second half of play started a lot like the first half. A Mackey crowd on its feet and a huge play for Purdue. Stefanovic again made a 3-pointer that put the Boilermakers up by 16 points, forcing Rutgers to take an early timeout.
Out of the 16-minute media timeout, Rutgers went on a 6-0 scoring run cutting Purdue’s lead to 14 with 13 minutes to go. However, Rutgers’ seven fouls in the first eight minutes of the second half allowed the Boilermakers to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and free throws.
A huge rebound after a missed free throw for Purdue allowed senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. to hit a huge 3-pointer late in the game that put the Boilermakers up by 15 points and sent the Mackey crowd into a frenzy.
Purdue scored four of its last five shots, the Boilermakers had a critical three-minute scoring drought that left the door open for the Scarlet Knights. Unlike Purdue, Rutgers was not able to capitalize, only hitting 16% from the 3-point line.
Whenever Purdue or Rutgers went on a scoring run, the other team seemed to always have an answer to make the game close again.
Ivey dunked over two Scarlet Knights, getting the crowd back on its feet and helping build on Purdue’s 5-point lead.
Put it on a poster.
Just like a fall Saturday at Ross-Ade.
“I saw an opportunity, he was looking around,” Ivey said. “I just went right by him and finished strong.”
Multiple former Purdue basketball players were recognized during media timeouts, including forward Walter Jordan (1974-78) and forward Vince Edwards (2014-18). Jordan was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003 and played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 1978 season. Edwards is a current member of the Iowa Wolves, the NBA G-League of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Boilermakers will face Michigan State in East Lansing Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
• No. 5 Purdue moved to 24-4 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten with an 84-72 win over Rutgers in front of a sellout crowd of 14,084 fans at Mackey Arena – the 40th straight sellout at Mackey Arena.
• The Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak against the Scarlet Knights, their third-longest active losing streak against a single opponent. Purdue moved to 13-5 in the series with Rutgers, 7-1 when played at Mackey Arena. Purdue also snapped Rutgers' four-game winning streak against ranked opponents
• Purdue has won nine of its last 10 games after starting the Big Ten season with a 4-3 record. After starting 1-2, it has won 12 of its last 14 games.
• Purdue's 24-4 record marks their best 28-game start during the Matt Painter era, matching their best 28-game start since the 1987-88 season (26-2). Purdue also started 24-4 in 2009-10, 1995-96, 1993-94 and 1986-87. Purdue earned a No. 1 seed in three of the seasons (1995-96, 1993-94, 1987-88).
• Through Sunday's games, Purdue's 24 victories are tied for third nationally (Murray State – 26; South Dakota State – 25).
• Purdue is 100-11 in the last 111 games played at Mackey Arena.
• Purdue's seven turnovers matched a season low in turnovers (Feb. 5th vs. Michigan).
• Purdue is 26-10 in Big Ten play since the start of last season.
• In its last four games (including Rutgers), Purdue has a chance to avenge three losses (Rutgers, Wisconsin, Indiana).
• Purdue shot 53.1 percent from the field, the 16th time this season that the Boilermakers have shot over 50 percent (third most nationally). Purdue is 19-0 when shooting at least 48.0 percent from the field, having won 24 straight games.
• Purdue is now 6-0 on Sundays and 23-1 on all days other than Thursday (1-3).
• Purdue is 142-17 since the start of the 2014-15 season when attempting more free throws than its opponents. The Boilermakers outshot the Scarlet Knights 29-17 from the free throw line.
• Purdue 146-12 under Painter when scoring at least 80 points, including 60-2 since the start of the 2017-18 season.
• Purdue is 138-15 under Painter when winning the rebound and turnover battles in the same game. The Boilermakers outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 27-25, and registered four less turnovers (11-7).
• The Boilermakers have won 26 straight games when leading at halftime and since the start of the 2016-17 season, Purdue is 118-12 when leading at the intermission.
• Five Boilermakers recorded double-digit scoring performances. Jaden Ivey led the team in points with 25 and tallied 4 assists.
• Ivey shot 15-for-18 from the free throw line, career highs for both free throws made and attempted. His 15 made free throws were the most for a Purdue player since Willie Deane made 17 on Jan. 29, 2003, vs. Ohio State.
• Zach Edey and Trevion Williams combined for 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and only 2 turnovers.
• Zach Edey surpassed JaJuan Johnson for the second most dunks on the season in program history (50).
• Sasha Stefanovic tied Chad Austin for eighth most career 3-pointers with 212. Stefanovic went 3-for-7 from long range.
• Purdue improved to 10-1 during his career when Mason Gillis scores 10 or more points (10 points, 5 rebounds).
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.