The Purdue men’s basketball team received a single-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, drawing the No. 10 seed when play begins Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Purdue’s first game will come in the second round on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, against No. 7 seed Ohio State / Penn State. Thursday’s winner will face second-seeded Michigan State in Friday evening’s quarterfinals.
This marks the first year in the current tournament format (since 2015) that Purdue did not receive a double-bye. Purdue was the only league team to have not played on Wednesday or Thursday entering this season.
Since the tournament’s introduction in 1998, Purdue is one of six schools to have won both a regular-season and tournament championship, winning three regular-season crowns (2010, 2017, 2019) and one tournament crown (2009). The Boilermakers have advanced to the championship game in two of the last four years (2016, 2018).
The Boilermakers and Buckeyes met just once this year, a 68-52 decision in Columbus on Feb. 15. The Boilermakers fell behind 24-12 midway through the first half and
could get no closer than nine during the second half. Evan Boudreaux and Jahaad Proctor combined for 32 points in the contest.
Purdue is just 14-21 all-time in the Big Ten Tournament, but is 5-5 in the last five tournaments. Purdue is 1-3 against Ohio State in the tournament, defeating the Buckeyes in the 2009 title game. Purdue is 0-1 as a 10 seed, falling to Iowa in Gene Keady’s final game as the Purdue head coach in 2005. Purdue is 2-3 against the No. 7 seed.