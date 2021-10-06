The Boilermaker basketball broadcast schedules were announced Tuesday afternoon, along with tip-off times for most of the games.
Seventeen of the men's 32 games will be broadcast nationally on FOX, CBS or ESPN channels, 13 of them during Big Ten play, a statement released by the team said.
The remainder of the games will air on the Big Ten Network, except for Purdue's exhibition game against Indianapolis, its season opener against Bellarmine and a Nov. 26 game against Omaha. Those two games will air on BTN+.
The women's team will play five games on the Big Ten Network, and its February game against Wisconsin will be streamed on BTN+ as well.
The full men's broadcast schedule can be found below:
Nov. 4 v. Indianapolis, 7 p.m., BTN+
Nov. 9 v. Bellarmine, 7 p.m., BTN+
Nov. 12 v. Indiana State, TBD, BTN
Nov. 16 v. Wright State, 7 p.m., BTN
Nov. 20 @ UNC, 4 p.m., ESPNews
Nov. 21 @ Tennessee/Villanova, 1/3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Nov. 26 v. Omaha, 2 p.m., BTN+
Nov. 30 v. FSU, TBD, ESPN/ESPN2
Dec. 3 v. Iowa, 9 p.m., BTN
Dec. 9 @ Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
Dec. 12 @ NC State, 2 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29 v. Nicholls, TBD, BTN
Jan. 3 v. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN
Jan. 8 @ Penn State, noon, BTN
Jan. 11 @ Michigan, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Jan. 14 v. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 17 @ Illinois, noon, FOX
Jan. 20 @ Indiana, 7 p.m., FS1
Jan. 23 v. Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
Jan. 27 @ Iowa, 9 p.m., FS1
Jan. 30 v. Ohio State, noon, CBS
Feb. 2 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 5 v. Michigan, 2:30 p.m., FOX
Feb. 10 v. Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Feb. 13 v. Maryland, 1 p.m., CBS
Feb. 16 @ Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN
Feb. 20 v. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., FS1
Feb. 26 @ Michigan State, noon/2 p.m./4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Mar. 1 @ Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
Mar. 5 v. Indiana, noon/2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
The women's broadcast schedule is below:
Dec. 1 v. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Dec. 30 @ Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Jan. 24 @ Michigan, 6 p.m.
Feb. 20 @ Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Feb. 27 v. Wisconsin, TBA