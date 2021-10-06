1/31/21 Penn State Rokia Doumbia

The Boilermaker basketball broadcast schedules were announced Tuesday afternoon, along with tip-off times for most of the games.

Seventeen of the men's 32 games will be broadcast nationally on FOX, CBS or ESPN channels, 13 of them during Big Ten play, a statement released by the team said.

The remainder of the games will air on the Big Ten Network, except for Purdue's exhibition game against Indianapolis, its season opener against Bellarmine and a Nov. 26 game against Omaha. Those two games will air on BTN+.

The women's team will play five games on the Big Ten Network, and its February game against Wisconsin will be streamed on BTN+ as well.

The full men's broadcast schedule can be found below:

Nov. 4 v. Indianapolis, 7 p.m., BTN+

Nov. 9 v. Bellarmine, 7 p.m., BTN+

Nov. 12 v. Indiana State, TBD, BTN

Nov. 16 v. Wright State, 7 p.m., BTN

Nov. 20 @ UNC, 4 p.m., ESPNews

Nov. 21 @ Tennessee/Villanova, 1/3:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Nov. 26 v. Omaha, 2 p.m., BTN+

Nov. 30 v. FSU, TBD, ESPN/ESPN2

Dec. 3 v. Iowa, 9 p.m., BTN

Dec. 9 @ Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN

Dec. 12 @ NC State, 2 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29 v. Nicholls, TBD, BTN

Jan. 3 v. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Jan. 8 @ Penn State, noon, BTN

Jan. 11 @ Michigan, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Jan. 14 v. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 17 @ Illinois, noon, FOX

Jan. 20 @ Indiana, 7 p.m., FS1

Jan. 23 v. Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN

Jan. 27 @ Iowa, 9 p.m., FS1

Jan. 30 v. Ohio State, noon, CBS

Feb. 2 @ Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 5 v. Michigan, 2:30 p.m., FOX

Feb. 10 v. Illinois, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Feb. 13 v. Maryland, 1 p.m., CBS

Feb. 16 @ Northwestern, 9 p.m., BTN

Feb. 20 v. Rutgers, 5:30 p.m., FS1

Feb. 26 @ Michigan State, noon/2 p.m./4 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Mar. 1 @ Wisconsin, 9 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Mar. 5 v. Indiana, noon/2 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

The women's broadcast schedule is below:

Dec. 1 v. Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 @ Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Jan. 24 @ Michigan, 6 p.m.

Feb. 20 @ Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Feb. 27 v. Wisconsin, TBA

