Purdue returned to the top spot of the AP poll Monday after winning three games in the last week as the No. 3 team behind Houston and Kansas, which each lost a game.
The Boilers overtook both the Cougars and the Jayhawks, who now sit in the No. 3 and No. 9 spots, respectively.
Purdue is the only Big Ten team ranked in the top 25 this week.
The Boilermakers received 39 first place votes. They were ranked No. 1 for four weeks from Dec. 12 to their first loss of the season on Jan. 2 to the only school to beat them as a No. 1 team in program history — Rutgers.
Purdue hasn't lost a game since and is on track to have one of, if not the best season in school history. The team has added three Big Ten wins to its record since last Monday, bookending a 19-point Minnesota blowout with narrow wins over Michigan State and Maryland to start and end the stretch, respectively.
Purdue’s next game will be in Michigan on Thursday. The game will be at 9 p.m. and broadcast on Fox Sports 1.