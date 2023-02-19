Zach Edey made it appear as if no Buckeye could guard him. The junior center made his presence felt early and often, picking up his 21st double-double of the season.
Edey and No. 3 Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) took care of business at home, completing the season sweep of Ohio State (11-165, 3-13) 82-55.
After David Jenkins Jr. missed a 3-point shot with time running out in the first half, Edey went up and finished it with the put-back dunk to give the Boilers a 38-29 lead heading into the locker room.
The junior center also got up for a slam that led to a Mackey Arena eruption early in the first. Edey picked up 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. He also finished 11 of 20 from the field. This was his 21st double-double of the season and the 13th time he had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“It was never just me on this team, we have a lot of guys that can really, really play,” Edey said. “Everyone’s wearing a Purdue jersey for a reason. We’re a top team in the country. I’m not a top team, we are.”
Ethan Morton picked up right where Edey ended in the first half. Morton got the second half started quickly after hitting a 3-pointer in the first few seconds. The junior guard was a perfect 2 of 2 from deep finishing with 7 points.
“It’s always nice to make shots,” Morton said. “I think it gives us another dimension here. For me to like literally just doing anything on offense helps us as the last guy, so it feels good to make shots.”
Besides Edey, Trey Kaufman-Renn was the only other Boiler in double figures. Kaufman-Renn finished with 11 points.
With the shot clock ticking down, Jenkins Jr. fired from beyond the arc and drained the 3, giving the Boilers a 62-41 lead late. Jenkins Jr. finished with 9 points.
Junior forward Mason Gillis reentered the starting lineup, replacing sophomore forward Caleb Furst. In his return to the starting five, Gillis picked up 7 points, including a putback dunk while also grabbing 10 boards.
“I go into every game with the same mentality of doing my job, whatever Paint needs me to do,” Gillis said. “The only difference of starting or not starting is when you’re not starting you can kind of see how the game is going. You don’t get to establish the flow, establish the tone yourself. Either way, I’m starting or not starting. I just like to play.”
Another Boiler off the bench with a big 3-pointer was junior guard Brandon Newman. Freshman guard Braden Smith found Newman in the corner and hit him with a cross court no-look pass. Newman’s shot bounced on the rim multiple times before finally dropping in and giving Purdue a 69-45 lead with 4:28 left to play in the game. Newman finished with 8 points.
“I think people don’t give (other players) the credit they deserve,” Edey said.
Rebounding was just one aspect where the Boilermakers dominated the Buckeyes. Purdue out rebounded Ohio State 44-20.
“We take a lot of pride in controlling the glass,” Edey said. “Getting those offensive rebounds, a lot of times Coach Paint says, ‘When you take a good shot, good things are going to happen.’”
The Boilers also picked up 21 of their points from the free throw line, but Ohio State only picked up 6 points off of six trips to the line, as many as Edey and Kauffman-Renn had between the two of them.
After giving up two turnovers in the first minute of the game after Ohio State started off in a full court press, the Boilermakers cleaned up and finished with just 11 turnovers.
“They really got aggressive to start with, I thought our guys were casual to start the game,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Those two turnovers right there kind of gave them a spark and got them going and after that I felt we settled in and did a good job.”
The Buckeyes were able to score 11 points off of those turnovers but picked up 11 of their own, which accounted for 15 of Purdue’s points.
Forward Brice Sensabaugh and guard Sean McNeil led the way in scoring for Ohio State. Sensabaugh finished with 20 points on 8 of 16 shooting, and McNeil had 10 points.
“Sensabaugh is a tough cover, he can go and get his shot,” Painter said.
The Boilermakers will stay at home as the No. 14 Hoosiers come to town for a rematch at 7:30 p.m Saturday. The game will be streamed on FOX.