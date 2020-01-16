The Boilermakers look to bounce back tonight against Illinois to improve to a 3-3 record in conference play.
Like Purdue, the Fighting Illini have not started conference play well, with losses in four of their first five games, but it won’t be an easy win for the Boilermakers.
Head coach Sharon Versyp had high praise for Illinois and the Big Ten Conference as a whole.
“Well, every team in the Big Ten is very talented,” Versyp said. “(Illinois) has really good 3-point shooting, a good inside game and a good point guard.”
Before conference play, the Illini were sitting at a 9-2 overall record, having won their marquee win over Missouri. Besides that, the Illini played a relatively weak non-conference schedule that included a loss to Illinois State and an overtime victory against Holy Cross.
At this point, only two players average in double figures for the Illini — senior guard Grace Yaunches leads the team with an average of 14.8 points per game and junior guard Megan Price adds another 11.4 points a night.
Yaunches is also arguably the team’s best playmaker as she is averaging 3.5 assists a game.
On the glass, freshman forward Lilly Pepper is grabbing 8.8 rebounds a night and shoots 63% from the field.
To counter Pepper’s formidability, junior forward Jenelle Grant knows defense is the key to stopping her.
“We just got to play good defense,” Grant said. “That’s what we want to be known for.”
For the Boilermakers, sophomore guard and 2017 Indiana Miss Basketball winner Karissa McLaughlin leads the way in scoring with 12.1 points per game, but senior forward Ae’Rianna Harris and senior guard Dominique Oden are not far behind with averages of 11.8 and 11.3 points per game, respectively.
Harris has not only been dominant on the boards by grabbing 8.5 rebounds a night, but she also protects the rim with three blocks a game.
Sophomore Kayana Traylor has been the team’s best playmaker with a team high 4.2 assists a night, but she has also struggled tremendously with turnovers, as she gives the ball away 3.3 times a night.
According to ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème, the Boilermakers are currently projected to be the ninth seed in the NCAA tournament if it started today, but the team is not focused on that.
“Every game is a big game in the Big Ten,” Versyp said. “Once you get in the Big Ten, it’s not going to matter. We just got to make sure we take care of business.”
For Purdue, this game is not only about avoiding a bad loss but could also serve as a confidence boost going into the remainder of conference play.
For Illinois, this is the kind of game that could determine their season. A win will improve its conference record and serve as a road win to add to its near empty resume.