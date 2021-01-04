The Purdue-Nebraska men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed, according to a release from Purdue Athletics.
The postponement was "mutually agreed" upon by both teams due to concerns over health and safety. This is Purdue's first game likely affected by the Big Ten's COVID-19 protocols, but the statement did not indicate which team may have been experiencing issues prior to the game.
In the department's weekly testing update released Monday afternoon, Athletics reported seven active student-athlete cases of the coronavirus. Athletics is currently testing men's and women's basketball athletes, but it is unknown at this time whether women's volleyball or wrestling are included in the protocol. The two sports recently announced their season schedules.
The game will be rescheduled with the Big Ten conference per the statement.
