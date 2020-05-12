Sixty-one Purdue student-athletes that compete in the winter sports season have been recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees.
After having a fall-best 84 student-athletes also recognized in December, 145 Boilermakers have been honored so far this school year for maintaining at least a 3.0 grade-point average. Student-athletes are required to be at least sophomores and enrolled at their university for a minimum of 12 months to be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten recognition.
Four Boilermakers earned special mention from the Big Ten for maintaining perfect 4.0 GPAs. That quartet included swimmers Megan Johnson and Dale Williams, basketball player Evan Boudreaux, and wrestler Ethan Smiley.
Academic All-Big Ten nominations were submitted in March using current GPA totals through the end of the 2019 spring semester. The Big Ten opted to delay the announcement of Academic All-Big Ten honors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Academic All-Big Ten honorees for the spring sports are expected to be announced at the end of May or early June. That list of spring honors will be based on GPAs through the completion of the 2020 spring semester.
Women's swimming & diving had a Purdue-high 23 student-athletes recognized for the winter sports season. In the fall, the women who call the pool home claimed the president's cup for their department-best 3.62 team GPA. All Boilermakers combined for a semester-record 3.09 GPA in the fall of 2019.
Ten winter sports student-athletes that earned Academic All-Big honors are graduating this week. That group includes Matt Haarms, Tommy Luce and Boudreaux from men's basketball; Dominique Oden from women's basketball; Nick McDowell and Will Schrensky from men's swimming & diving; Anna Giesler, Natalie Mudd and Jinq En Phee from women's swimming & diving; and Nate Limmex from wrestling. Oden was also an honorable mention All-Big Ten performer on the hardwood this season.
Academic All-Big Ten honoree Dylan Lydy was an All-American for wrestling. His teammates Parker Filius, Max Lyon and Thomas Penola were also NCAA Championships qualifiers and Academic All-Big Ten honorees.
Big Ten diving champions Emily Bretscher and Greg Duncan earned Academic All-Big Ten acclaim. Their teammates and fellow All-Americans to also be Academic All-Big Ten honorees included Ben Bramley, Emily Meaney, Maggie Merriman, Trent Pellini and Nick Sherman.
The Big Ten Conference recognized a total of 946 students-athletes competing in winter sports.
MEN'S BASKETBALL (4)
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL (7)
MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING (14)
WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING (23)
WRESTLING (13)
Student-athletes with 4.0 GPAs in bold italics