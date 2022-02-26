Coming out of the final Purdue timeout, Williams hit a quick put-back layup to tie the score at 65. With a game clock that mirrored the shot clock, Michigan State called a timeout with 16 seconds remaining in the game.
After bleeding the clock down to the final second, Michigan State’s Tyson Walker knocked down a deep 3-pointer to bury the Boilers 68-65 in the deafening screams from the "Izzone."
65-65. Tie game. Against Purdue. Need a bucket. Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/bHT4A3JBKN— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) February 26, 2022
A back-and-forth first half marked by 10 lead changes saw Purdue (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) trailing by two points enetering into the second where they failed to overcome an 11-point deficit against Michigan State (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) leading to the team’s fifth loss of the season.
“Anytime you play Purdue, you earn your win,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said.
In the second half, an instant Edey layup tied the game, but four straight Purdue turnovers forced an infuriated head coach Matt Painter to call a timeout.
"Our inability to stay consistent and not turn the basketball over has really hurt us (this season), especially on the road." said Painter.
Frustrations continued as the Boilermakers struggled to pair defensive stops with made buckets on the other end. Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey and senior forward Trevion Williams each got 2 points to keep the game close, but an unrelenting Michigan State offense created a gap that just wouldn’t close.
Following four more Purdue turnovers, a still buzzing Spartan offense pulled ahead by 11 points after Julius Marble's third straight bucket to the deafening delight of the Breslin Center crowd.
Edey’s effectiveness in the post slowly cut down the double-digit lead as the Boilermaker guards continued to worsen an uncharacteristically low three-point field goal percentage.
"If we'd just given ourselves more chances, I like our odds in this game," Painter said. "But we didn't."
Purdue averages just over 22 shots from beyond the arc and hits about 40% of those, according to ESPN. Today it only attempted nine, and just one of them fell through.
Ethan Morton entered the game with just over a minute left to play as Mason Gillis fouled out on the prior play.
Purdue trailed by 1 point with one minute remaining as the entire crowd rose to their feet. Ivey drew a foul to head to the free throw line where he tied the game for the first time since Edey’s layup at the start of the half.
To the dismay of the Boilermakers, a foul called on Edey sent the Spartans to the line on the opposite end of the court where Spartan guard Julius Marble sank both of his free throws.
Even as Purdue tried to crawl back, pulling the game to even once again, it proved to be not enough as Walker hit the game winning three in the final seconds.
As time expired, Purdue threw the ball out of bounds which the officials deemed was last touched by a Spartan. With 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock , Painter drew up one last play for the Boilermakers which resulted in an off-the-mark pass to Stefonavic to end the game in defeat.
Purdue returns to action at 9 p.m., Tuesday when it travels to Wisconsin. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
• Purdue saw its three-game win streak and four-game streak over Michigan State end with a 68-65 setback in East Lansing on Saturday. The loss drops Purdue to 24-5 overall and 13-5 in the Big Ten with games at league-leader Wisconsin (Tuesday) and home vs. Indiana (Saturday) still to play.
• Purdue is now 9-2 in the last 11 games and 13-3 in the last 16 games.
• Purdue's 17 turnovers matched a season high (Wright State, Iowa).
• When Purdue scores under 70 points, the Boilermakers are 0-5. When scoring 70 or more points, Purdue is 24-0.
• Three of Purdue's five losses have come on buzzer-beaters (Michigan State's Tyson Walker; Indiana's Rob Phinisee; Rutgers' Ron Harper Jr.).
• Purdue lost for the first time this season when shooting at least 48.0 percent from the field (19-1 on the season). The Boilermakers are now 23-2 when shooting a higher field goal percentage (Indiana, Michigan State).
• Purdue entered the game with a 23-1 record on all calendar days except Thursday (1-3). It is now 23-2 on all days except Thursday.
• Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points in just 22 minutes, making 10-of-15 from the field. He now has 12 career games where he has scored more points than minutes played.
• Jaden Ivey scored 16 points with four rebounds, two blocks, two steals and an assist.
• Sasha Stefanovic saw a 29-game streak end with a 3-pointer.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.