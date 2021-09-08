The final part of Purdue basketball's schedules is officially complete.
In a schedule reveal featuring former Boilermaker Robbie Hummel, both the men's and women's 18-game conference schedule was released on the Big Ten Network Wednesday afternoon.
The men's team will start off its 18-game slate against Iowa on Dec. 3, Rutgers on Dec. 9, Wisconsin on Jan. 3 and Penn State on Jan. 8. All three teams went .500 or below in the Big Ten last season, with the Badgers and Scarlet Knights tying with a 10-10 record last year. Wisconsin went 18-13 overall, while Rutgers went 16-12.
Purdue will play its two rivalry games against Indiana on Jan. 20 and Mar. 5 at Assembly Hall and Mackey Arena, respectively. Purdue continued its then-seven-game win streak last year with two more victories in two months, winning by an average of 10 points against its hated rivals in 2021.
The men's team hasn't lost to the Hoosiers since Feb. 20, 2016.
The women's basketball team will take on the Hoosiers on Jan. 16, also in Mackey. While the team hasn't had the same success as the men's team against the Hoosiers, a revitalized roster featuring a new associate head coach and two transfers will look to earn its first win against Indiana since 2019.
The women's team will start off its Big Ten schedule against Ohio State on Dec. 5 and Maryland on Dec. 9. The Terrapins ended their 2020-21 season with just three losses in 29 games, two against ranked teams. Their one loss in their Big Ten schedule, a 2-point loss to the then-No. 17 Buckeyes, was one of the four games to end within 5 points in the Terrapins' season.
One of Purdue's biggest Big Ten challenges will come in its first game against Michigan on Jan. 11. Ranked No. 4 in the preseason AP rankings, the Wolverines will start next season with the No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports. Caleb Houstan, a 6-foot-8 forward from Montverde Academy, will come in as the highest ranked recruit in Michigan history with a 247Sports composite ranking of 0.9966.
The men's basketball Big Ten schedule will run from Jan. 3 to Mar. 5, while the women's schedule will go from Dec. 30 to Feb. 27.