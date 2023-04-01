Purdue’s head coach through the 24 years predating the Painter era was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Gene Keady was a finalist for the honor back in 2004 and 2006, finally joining the hall in 2023 alongside Jim Valvano and Gregg Popovich.
In his time at the helm of the Boilermakers, Keady led the team to 17 NCAA Tournament appearances and held the best record in the Big Ten six times in his career from 1980 to 2005. In his tenure, Purdue basketball never ventured past the Elite Eight, which they reached once — a tradition carried on by his successor to this point.
The namesake of the Gene Pool got his coaching career start at Beloit Junior-Senior High School in 1959, where he stayed until the mid-sixties. At that time he went on to coach at the junior-college level before landing a Division I assistant position in 1975 with Arkansas.
Keady’s tenure at Purdue lasted a quarter of a century, sharing much of his tenure facing off with Bob Knight heading the rival in-state school. Knight has more career wins than Keady, but the Boilers’ newest hall-of-fame coach holds a 21-20 edge over Knight in head-to-head matchups.
Keady is the second-winningest coach in Big Ten history behind the same man, but claims the record for the most conference’s coach-of-the-year awards. Knight claims five victories in his 29 years while Keady has seven in 24.
After leaving West Lafayette in 2005, Keady took an assistant job with the Torronto Raptors in the NBA for a brief one-year stint. He went to St. John’s the year after where he ended a 56-year coaching career in 2005.