Hours after taking down the Illinois Fighting Illini in a double-overtime game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 35 orders of cheeseburgers, tenderloins and fries awaited of the men’s basketball team at a nearby Indiana staple.
This wasn’t their first trip to Beef House Restaurant in Covington, Indiana, which is famous for its “Beefhouse rolls." It’s a tradition that gives them the energy needed to make the trip back to West Lafayette from Champaign.
Owner Bob Wright and the staff of Beef House fried, baked and assembled platter after platter of giant orders to feed the hungry squad on what should have been a day for them to plan and prepare for the week ahead. The staff is there seven days a week, Wright said, and uses less busy days to finish tasks they didn’t have the time to complete during busy hours.
“I’ve always done it for Purdue, and I’m glad to do it,” Wright said. “It’s something we enjoy doing. It’s a joy saying we fed the Purdue basketball and football teams.”
The tradition dates back to the days of then-head coach Gene Keady. The team always found ways to stop by, picking up cheeseburgers, tenderloins and fries on their way back from games against the Illini before heading back to West Lafayette, and vice versa for the Illini teams.
The Indiana Hoosiers also stopped by during the Bobby Knight era, taking home a king’s ransom when they went to visit Champaign and beyond.
The Boilermaker football team also joined in on the tradition, taking food home from Beefhouse after hard-fought matches against Illinois. Counting the recent scholarship extensions and expansions to college rosters, Wright said the restaurant has to feed as many as 140 football players, who almost always order 12-ounce ribeye steaks when they stop by.
Chicken and pork are also popular options for the 200-pound-or-heavier players, who often pair them with salads and their famous rolls.
Former four-year Purdue forward Brian Cardinal, who played from 1996-2000, would eat as many as eight of Beefhouse’s rolls in one sitting along with 2-3 cups of broccoli soup.
“He loved to eat,” Wright said.
A Purdue alumus and lifelong resident on the Illinois-Indiana border, Wright was raised on a cow farm 10 miles north of where the restaurant stands. He originally planned on graduating with a degree in veterinary medicine when he first enrolled in 1964. The 77-year-old had been a Purdue fan his entire life, finding ways to broadcast Purdue football and basketball games whenever he had the chance.
That would change when his dad bought a small sandwich shop by the border of Illinois and Indiana, one he called “The Beefhouse” upon its purchase in 1962.
Wright switched his major to hotel and restaurant management to aid in building his father’s dream from the ground up, helping expand the location to the staple it is today. The restaurant originally raised its own beef, using the experience Wright and his family had growing up to provide customers with high-quality steaks.
The restaurant now feeds as many as 2,000 to 3,000 per week, depending on events and holidays, but has slowed due to COVID-19 policies. Beef House also hosts community events and dinner theater events, hosting 40 shows a year with about 230 people at each show.
“The restaurant’s enjoyable to my family and me,” Wright said. “It’s a family business.
“It’s a fun thing to do, and we get a nice crowd for every one of our shows. It’s a thing we’re proud of.”