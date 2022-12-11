Dare it to be said for Purdue basketball fans, but the men’s basketball team is on the verge of being named No. 1 once again.
The Boilermakers (10-0) were unranked when the season began, but have climbed to No. 4 in last Monday’s poll. Since then, No. 1 Houston and No. 2 Texas both lost, perhaps setting No. 3 Virginia up for the top slot. However, in last week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, Virginia (8-0) had three first-place votes, while Purdue had eight.
The only ranked team the Cavaliers have played this season was a victory over then No. 19 Illinois, 70-61, on Nov. 20 in Las Vegas. The Boilers, meanwhile, have beaten two teams that were ranked in the Top 10 this season – No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 8 Duke.
Purdue was also No. 4 in last week’s USA Today Coaches Poll.
In the CBS Sports 25+1 ranking posted on Sunday, it has the Boilers as No. 1.
The NCAA’s NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool), which ranks teams by game results, strength of schedule, location of game, scoring margin among other statistical analyses, has Purdue as No. 3 as of Sunday. That evaluation has Connecticut (11-0) as No. 1 and Houston (9-1) as No. 2.
The only time that Purdue has ever been No.1 in the Associated Press poll was last season. Then the first game afterwards, the Boilers lost on a desperation 3-pointer by Rutgers’ Ron Harper just inside the half-court, 70-68, on Dec. 9, 2021. The No. 1 Purdue ranked lasted just one week.
The two major polls – AP and Coaches – are released on Monday afternoons.
The Boilermakers return to action at 6:15 p.m., Saturday when they play Davidson (7-3) in Indianapolis. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.