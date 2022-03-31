Sophomore Jaden Ivey has officially declared for the NBA draft, he announced in a statement posted to his Twitter today.
"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of basketball," Ivey wrote in the tweet. "He has given me the passion, confidence and drive to pursue this dream of mine."
Ivey thanked his family, teammates and head coach Matt Painter. The guard finished the season averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
"To Boiler Nation, you made every game special," the tweet reads. "Thank you for all of your support."
The Boilermakers season ended against the Peacocks, Friday March 25th, in what would be Ivey's last game. Ivey scored nine points off of 4-12 shooting with eight rebounds and two assists.
"With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft," he said. "This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey."
Ivey was also named to Wooden Award All-American team earlier today.
March 31, 2022
Jaden Ivey is predicted to be a lottery pick, according to nbadraft.net. He has been touted for his ability to drive to the basket off of impressive dunks and layups, as seen in this dunk against Rutgers.
Put it on a poster. 😱There was some stiff competition, but @BoilerBall star @IveyJaden's highlight 🔨 is the 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤.📍 @OldTrapper pic.twitter.com/wRzFr87bX9— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 21, 2022
The highest a player has been drafted in the Matt Painter era was Caleb Swanigan back in 2017, drafted at 26th overall.
Purdue, however, has had two players drafted number one overall: Glenn Robinson in 1994 and Joe Barry Carroll in 1980.
Ivey now adds to the list of five scholarship players leaving Purdue: seniors Sasha Stefanovic, Trevion Williams and Eric Hunter Jr, and junior guard Isaiah Thompson, who declared to the transfer portal earlier this week.