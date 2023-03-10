A Mason-Gillis-buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Boilers a 1-point lead headed into the locker room.
The No. 1 seeded Purdue men’s basketball team (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) narrowly leads ninth-seeded Rutgers (19-13, 10-10) 29-28 in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament at the United Center Friday morning.
Purdue has led Rutgers for a grand total of five seconds.
This game was the first for the Boilermakers in the ournament with their No. 1 seed granting them a double-bye. The Scarlet Knights beat Michigan in Thursday’s contest 62-50.
Purdue junior center Zach Edey got the scoring started with a layup for the Boilermakers, but three made 3-point shots put Rutgers up by 10 points early in the game.
A made 3-point shot from Purdue senior guard David Jenkins Jr. gave the Boilermakers a spark, and from there, Purdue went on a 6-0 run highlighted by junior guard Mason Gillis making two buckets, to cut the lead down to 4 points.
Jenkins’ and Gillis’ shots from deep were the only successful ones for the Boilers of the half, going 2 for 10 from beyond the arc while the Knights shot 33%.
Even though the Boilermakers were not able to score for over two and half minutes, the Scarlet Knights only went one for their last seven shots to keep it a 3-point game with five minutes until halftime.
Purdue finally broke its scoring drought with a Zach Edey layup and-one to complete the 3-point play and bring the lead to 2 points late in the first half.
Another and-one play from Zach Edey led to a made free throw that gave Purdue its first lead of the game late in the first half and the Boilermakers ultimately held on 29-28.
Edey and Gillis led the team each having 10 points and a combined 10 rebounds in the first half.