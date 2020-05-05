The mother of Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter died on May 1 after battling cancer.
Michele Brinneman Painter Reichard Foltz, 75, lived in Portland, Indiana.
On Saturday, Painter posted a notice on his Twitter account. “We lost the world’s best friend, mom, wife, Mimi and Purdue basketball fan,” Painter wrote. “The world was a better place with her in it. RIP Mama.”
Michele Foltz passed away on Friday, May 1, after battling cancer. We lost the world’s best friend, Mom, wife, Mimi and Purdue basketball fan. The world was a better place with her in it. RIP Mama. pic.twitter.com/H4mTTTfO0c— Purdue’s Matt Painter (@CoachPainter) May 2, 2020
According to her online obituary, “A celebration of Michele’s life will be held at a later date, the details of which will be shared when the current health crisis is behind us.”
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland is handling the arrangements.
The family asks that any memorial gifts be made to the Michele Foltz Memorial Fund.
Statement from Coach Painter.Donate to the Michele Foltz Memorial Fund here:https://t.co/gRWBPLcA3C pic.twitter.com/1sOQvUQSCX— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) May 4, 2020
“Through an annual grant awarded to an incoming university student, her legacy will live on while matching her mission of helping others and changing lives,” he online obituary said.
Donations can be made at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/michele-foltz-memorial-fund
As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, $7,155 of a $25,000 goal had been donated.