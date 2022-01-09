The Purdue men's basketball team's game against Michigan, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed.
The team announced the postponement Sunday afternoon, two days after the Wolverines' (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) Saturday game against Michigan State was postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within Michigan's program.
The Wolverines had to postpone the game because they fell below the minimum scholarship player threshold after Friday's round of testing and remained below the threshold Sunday, according to an online statement from both teams.
The game will be rescheduled in coordination with the Big Ten conference, the statement said.
The Boilermakers (13-2, 1-2 Big Ten) return to the court against Nebraska Friday evening in Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. and air on FS1.