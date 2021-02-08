Purdue Men's Basketball will tip off against Minnesota three hours earlier than originally announced.
The team Twitter account released a statement Monday afternoon saying the contest would tip off at 5 p.m. Thursday, as opposed to the previously planned 8 p.m. The game will also now be broadcast on ESPN2 as opposed to the Big Ten Network.
🚨 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄 🚨Thursday's game at Minnesota will now be played at 5 p.m. ET, and be televised by ESPN2.— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 8, 2021
No other alteration to the schedule has been announced at this time.