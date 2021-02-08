1/30/21 Minnesota, Zach Edey. Liam Robbins

Zach Edey holds the ball above his head while looking for an open teammate as Minnesota's Liam Robbins defends.

Purdue Men's Basketball will tip off against Minnesota three hours earlier than originally announced.

The team Twitter account released a statement Monday afternoon saying the contest would tip off at 5 p.m. Thursday, as opposed to the previously planned 8 p.m. The game will also now be broadcast on ESPN2 as opposed to the Big Ten Network.

No other alteration to the schedule has been announced at this time.

Tags

Recommended for you