Former Notre Dame and Indiana Fever star Niele Ivey was named head coach of the Notre Dame women's basketball team Wednesday afternoon. She is the program's fourth head coach in history.
Ivey played all four of her years at Notre Dame under Hall of Fame coach Muffet McGraw, who retired just minutes before Ivey was named as her replacement. Ivey has been McGraw's assistant coach since 2007, seeing the Fighting Irish play in seven Final Four appearances and win a national championship in 2018.
"I am so honored to be able to follow in the legacy that Coach McGraw built here at Notre Dame,” Ivey said in a statement. “My love and appreciation for Coach McGraw is beyond anything I can express. She’s more than a mentor, more than a friend, she’s one of the most influential people in my life."
Ivey's son, Jaden Ivey, is currently committed to Purdue, scheduled to enroll at Purdue this summer.
"I've learned so much from her," Jaden said about his mother in a 2019 interview. "Her knowledge for the game is unbelievable and I know I can always talk to her about the game."