Purdue outscored BG Hessing 27-8 in the fourth quarter Thursday to cruise to a 92-57 win over BG Hessing in the Boilermakers’ second game of their summer European tour.
The Boilermakers move to 2-0 on the trip, winning by a combined 52 points and averaging 90.0 points per game in Munich, according to a news release.
Purdue led 21-12 after one quarter and 45-32 at the halftime break. The lead was 65-49 after three quarters.
Purdue shot 49.2 percent (32-of-65) from the field, 12-of-30 (.400) from long distance and just 16-of-28 (.571) from the free throw line. Purdue had 13 turnovers and outrebounded BK, 37-26.
Freshman Myles Colvin led Purdue with 16 points, while going 5-of-9 from the field and 3-of-5 from long distance. Redshirt freshman Camden Heide added 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3-of-3 from long range.
Trey Kaufman-Renn added 15 points and eight rebounds, while Fletcher Loyer had 13 points and four assists.
Braden Smith added 11 assists and in two games in Europe has 23 assists against five turnovers.
Purdue will take on SKN St. Polten in St. Polten, Austria, at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.