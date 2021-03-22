Boos overtook the cheers in Mackey Arena on Friday night as the crowd watched Purdue freshman guard Jaden Ivey make a 3-pointer on the big screen.
During Wisconsin’s first timeout, the big screen showed the Boilermakers while they took on the North Texas Mean Green in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Jenna Beerden, a high school senior from Wisconsin who recently accepted her offer of admission to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison next fall, said she jumped at the chance to buy tickets and come with her dad to cheer on the Badgers. As a member of her high school’s basketball team, the sport plays an important role in Beerden’s life.
After March Madness was canceled last year, Beerden said she was scared it would be called off again this year. She said she was excited when she saw available tickets online a couple of days ago.
“It kind of happened last minute,” Beerden said. “I was like, ‘Dad, I found a couple of tickets left. How would you feel if I take off school, you take off work, we’d drive down?’”
Although Beerden and her dad don’t think the rate of the hotel they were staying at near Purdue’s campus was that expensive, rates at the Union Club Hotel have gone up by as much as $68, according to Google’s hotel prices application programming interface.
It cost $245 to stay at the Union Club Hotel on March 19 and $255 on March 20. The average price next week is $187.
“Rates go up according to demand,” Union Club Hotel general manager Vicki Wicks said. “So once we get to a certain level, we’ll see rates go up.”
There was an increase in reservations around the time March Madness games would be hosted in Mackey, Wicks said, and she is confident part of that is because of fans coming to watch their team and celebrate.
Mackey’s stands were lined uncharacteristically with Carolina blue and cardinal red to cheer on the North Carolina Tarheels and the Wisconsin Badgers, but a few gold and black T-shirts dotted the crowd.
Robert Erfurth, a freshman in Purdue’s College of Health and Human Sciences, watched his first game in Mackey surrounded by UNC and Badgers fans.
“I feel like it’s safe,” he said, “and it’s still enough people to make it feel like a game.”