Purdue has acquired another in-state four-star recruit.
Power forward Trey Kaufman, a 6-foot-8 power forward from Sellersburg, Indiana is ranked as No. 32 recruit by Rivals, No. 41 by 247 Sports and No. 83 by ESPN. He announced his commitment to Purdue Friday evening in a Youtube video. Kaufman other finalists included Indiana State, Indiana, Virginia and North Carolina.
He joins Caleb Furst, who is ranked as the No. 30 recruit by ESPN and No. 38 recruit Rivals, as Purdue's second Top 50 2021 recruit, and the Boilermakers' second four-star in-state commit.
"I think their system, the way they like to play, that best suits me and the way I like to play," Kaufman said in an interview with WJHI radio about why he chose Purdue.
With Kaufman's commitment, Purdue moves to 28th overall in 247Sports' recruiting rankings and 5th in the Big Ten.
Last season, Kaufman averaged 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.1 steals while earning the 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year in Indiana.
Furst, 6-10 junior forward, averaged 22.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 0.8 steals for Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian last season, according to MaxPreps.com.
Kaufman and Furst are ranked as the No. 1 and No. 2 players respectively in the state, according to 247Sports.com. Indiana's third ranked player, Blake Wesley, 6-4 shooting guard from South Bend Riley, has offers from 14 schools including Purdue. On Oct. 30, he cut the list to six schools, which includes the Boilermakers, according to Sports Illustrated. Others include: Kansas State, Notre Dame, Maryland, Xavier and Creighton.