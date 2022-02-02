Purdue fans cozied up and prepared for an exciting basketball game featuring their hometown Boilermakers, who lead the Minnesota Golden Gophers 51-36 in Minneapolis as heavy snowfall swept through Purdue’s campus.
The Boilermakers (18-3, 7-3 Big Ten) came in looking to win a comfortable matchup against Minnesota (11-7, 2-7 Big Ten). The Boilers are coming off a scare against Ohio State – a game they barely won on a game-winning shot from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey.
As relieving as the shot was for the sanity of Purdue fans, they needed a strong win. The only thing stopping the team last time was a 20 point blown lead in the second half. And this wasn’t just a one time event — the Boilers have blown a few leads throughout the season.
“I don’t think it's schematic. I think it's concentration,” head coach Matt Painter said. “But we’ve just got to concentrate and do our job. We lose our focus and do silly things and let them steal points.”
The Boilers flew out to an early double-digit lead over the Gophers off the back of senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. The senior hit five of his first six shots, including two from beyond the arc.
Minnesota has the Big Ten’s worst defense according to Kenpom, an online statistics-based rankings site. Purdue’s most prolific scorers were able to find easy buckets in the paint as Golden Gopher defenders rotated outside to try and stop Ivey’s recently-improved 3-point shooting.
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. were able to find easy drive-in layups. And after a scoring fest of a first half, with three Boilermakers already in double-digits, Purdue found itself up by 18 points with all but a few minutes left in the half.
Minnesota found a little hope in a 6-0 scoring run: however, Ivey stomped out all hope for a Golden Gopher run, hitting a near logo three in the final five seconds. The Boilers will have to maintain their composure in the second half to keep the lead.