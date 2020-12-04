The Boilermakers (2-1) are coming off a 40-point win over Oakland (0-5) Tuesday evening and look to build on that momentum against Valparaiso (0-2). Purdue has won its last 11 games against Valparaiso with its last loss coming in 1965.
One of the keys for Purdue this season has been its 3-point shooting. The Boilers currently rank No. 8 in the country in 3-point percentage, shooting nearly 50% from deep. Two players who have really stepped up for the Boilers in this department are redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman and junior guard Sasha Stefanovic. The pair combined for 10 3s in Purdue’s last showing against Oakland, both tallying 20 points or more in order to help the Boilers come out victorious. Purdue will need them to step up against Valparaiso as well to walk away with a win.
“They really carried the load in terms of making those threes,” head coach Matt Painter said.
Another player that can make a big impact is freshman big man Zach Edey. He leads the Big Ten in freshman scoring with 16.3 points per game. Edey is also fourth nationally in offensive rebounding percentage.
“He’s been really big for us,” Stefanovic said. ”He’s a good player off the bench for us right now and making a big impact scoring and rebounding.”
One player who has yet to come alive offensively is junior forward Trevion Williams. While Williams has dominated the boards, he hasn’t been able to find a rhythm scoring. That has in part been due to foul trouble but the Boilers will need him to step up as the season continues.
“He needs to be efficient,” Painter said. “He’s had some (shots) that he normally makes that he’s missed. He’s had a couple that he probably should put in the attic for the winner. If he can just keep things simple and stick to his bread and butter, I think a lot of good things are going to happen for him and us on offense.”
Purdue will take on Valparaiso tonight at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena.