Incoming freshman forward Caleb Furst has been named Indiana Player of the Year, according to a Purdue Athletics press release.
The consensus four-star recruit averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.2 blocks per game during his time at Blackhawk Christian High School. He accounted for more than 25% of his teams points and 75% of his team's blocks.
His ever-growing performance led the Braves to a win in the Indiana Class 2A State Championship in Banker's Life Fieldhouse. He scored 20 of his team's 55 points and provided every single one of his team's blocked shots, breaking a Class 2A Championship game record with six total blocks.
Fellow Purdue freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn won the award in 2020 after averaging 25.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his junior year.
Kaufman and Furst will join Purdue's highest-ranked recruiting class in over a decade, a class with an average commitment ranking of 0.9807, according to 247sports. Both high-four-star recruits will battle for minutes behind sophomore forward Mason Gillis, who started 23 out of 28 possible games for the Boilermakers last season. The former three-star recruit averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds in his 28 listed contests.