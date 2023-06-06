Former Purdue basketball stalwart Sasha Stefanovic announced on Twitter this week that he's joining the coaching staff this season as the director of player personnel.
"Haven’t said to the masses, but excited to be back on the coaching staff for @BoilerBall!!," he tweeted. "Looking forward to helping my favorite place win some games!"
Stefanovic, now 24 and from Crown Point, Indiana, began his Purdue career in 2017 but redshirted his true freshman season. As a junior guard, Stefanovic averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He was named Honorable Mention All-Big Ten as a senior.
He wasn't drafted by the NBA last summer but joined the San Antonio Spurs for the 2022 NBA Summer League.