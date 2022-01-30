Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic got Mackey rocking today as he hit a game-defining 3-pointer. Stepping back from the corner, Sasha shot off a quick long-range shot before being barreled into by senior guard Jamari Wheeler. With a clean swish, fans shot up from their seats as Stefanovic stole a 4-point play from right under the Buckeyes.
Purdue (17-3, 6-3 Big Ten) leads 39-30 versus Ohio State (13-4, 6-2 Big Ten) going into the half.
Purdue wore neon jerseys and cheerleaders used neon pom poms for the annual “Hammer Down Cancer” game. During an intermission, those who know someone affected by cancer or have been affected by cancer were asked to stand up as the stadium cheered in support of them.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey did not start the game for the Boilermakers. Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. took his place today, stringing together good performances in his last five games. He put up 7 or more points in four of them, even passing for five assists against Northwestern.
Without a designated on-court floor general, the team cut, ducked and weaved between passes. After a bit of this chaotic back and forth between guards, the paint would open up enough for sophomore center Zach Edey to get his hands on the ball and go in for an easy dunk.
Soon, Ohio State began to switch players on defense, catching Purdue off guard.
When all hope seemed lost, Ivey hit a step-back 3-pointer and weaved past an Ohio State defender to flip a 4-point deficit into a 6-point lead within what seemed like a matter of seconds. The booming speaker announced, “Number 23 Jaden Ivey,” sending the sold-out Mackey crowd into a booming applause.
What kept the Boilers ahead for the first half was their intense defensive ability, allowing players to switch off their designated man. As Liddell was moved off of ball screens, freshman forward Caleb Furst, senior center Trevion Williams and junior guard Isaiah Thompson were allowed to press up, preventing any open 3-point shots. Ohio State shot 15% from 3-point range, leaving them at 30 in the first half.
The Boilermakers started off slow, scoring only 20 points with six minutes left in the half; however, with some step back threes from Sasha, the Boilers stretched that to 39 right before the half.