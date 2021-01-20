Tuesday’s dramatic come-from-behind win at Ohio State, ranked No. 15 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll, improved Purdue’s NCAA NET ranking three spots as of Wednesday.
The NET ranking is maintained NCAA that help determine seeding for the post-season tournaments. It factors in many aspects of a team’s performance including home vs. road wins and the strength of schedule of the 347 Division 1 basketball programs.
The weekly AP and USA Today Coaches Polls are not factors in the NCAA decision making.
Prior to Tuesday’s 67-65 win at Ohio State, Purdue (11-5, ,6-3) was No. 33 in the NET ranking. On Wednesday morning, that ranking went to No. 30.
Iowa and Michigan are the top two teams in the NET. They occupy Nos. 3 and 4, behind No. 1 Baylor and No. 2 Gonzaga. The Big Ten has 11 teams among the nation’s Top 68 teams, a key metric to be among the teams selected for the NCAA Tournament in March.
In addition to Iowa, Michigan and Purdue, the other Big Ten teams are ranked as follows: No. 10 Illinois, No. 15 Wisconsin, No. 21 Ohio State, No. 26 Minnesota, No. 44 Penn State, No. 45 Maryland, No. 49 Rutgers, No. 56 Indiana, No. 67 Northwestern, No. 83 Michigan State and No. 166 Nebraska.
In the two major polls released on Monday, Purdue was not among the Top 25 in either, but received one vote in AP and none in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
The Boilers return to action at 7 p.m., Friday when they host Michigan (12-1, 7-1). The game will be broadcast on FoxSports1.