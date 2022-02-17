The inside cover of the National Collegiate Athletic Association statisticians’ manual reads, “When there are no doubts, the statistician is free to make his or her own decision.”
Statisticians Dan Collins and Fred Rogers have done just that, recording statistics for Purdue’s basketball and football teams for over 40 years. These are the people behind the scenes doing their due diligence to make sure every pass, dunk, assist and touchdown is accounted for.
The two have seen it all at Purdue. They tracked the stats of head coach Carolyn Peck’s 1999 championship women’s basketball team and were even here for the fierce battles between head coaches Gene Keady and Bobby Knight.
Collins said it took him 45 years to learn the copious amounts of definitions and violations since each statistic can have several sections and articles affiliated with it in the manual.
Until the 1970s, Purdue hired students and trained them to record stats.
Purdue decided to make the statisticians’ job more permanent to reduce turnover. The business manager for intercollegiate athletics offered Collins a more permanent position to join the statistician crew.
Collins jumped at the opportunity. After a few years, Rogers joined the team as well. Their starting compensation consisted of two tickets to football and basketball games.
For the longest time, the job was done completely manually. It was all handwritten with the play-by-play for basketball added only as quickly as the statistics crew could write them.
While computers made it easier to register plays and calls, the amount of statistics to keep track of has skyrocketed. Collins said there are more facets of the game the pair has to record than there was just three years ago.
Betting has become a big part of their job, as every statistic they record has the potential to double as a wager. Even a wide receiver’s yards after the catch has to be tracked, meaning that they have to keep track of not only where a receiver is down but where they caught the ball.
Often, the crew will be so tuned into the game and recording subsidiary stats that they won’t even know what the score is. There have been games where, halfway through the second half, Collins or Rodgers had to look up at the score board to figure out who was winning.
Not every statistic is black-and-white. When it comes to basketball, many different people can be attributed for the same stat. Statisticians will occasionally attribute a rebound to the person who tipped the ball to his teammate. Occasional fast-break assists will be attributed to the player who started the fast break, not the final passer.
Players started to take notice of their stats, as it is important for their NBA prospects and as a measure of personal goals. Some have even questioned why they weren’t given an extra assist or rebound. While the statisticians don’t have to listen to player feedback, there’s one person they have to abide by no matter the situation: the referee.
“One of the dilemmas we have is we will see something and we’ll call it,” Collins said, “but then the referee blows the whistle and will call something else. We have to go with what the referees say.”
The stats crew will also put people on the sidelines to call plays. Five years ago, part of the crew moved to the floor to get a different perspective. Before, the five-to-seven-person team would sit in the press box.
For plays like blocks, which are easier to track, the stats crew usually sends two statisticians to sit at opposite ends and sides of the court and relay plays. Mackey Arena’s loud environment can often impede their ability to communicate on the job, the pair said.
“We have headsets on,” Rogers said. “We are talking as loud as we can to hear ourselves.”
Collins and Rogers also noted how much the “Paint Crew” student section grew over recent years. From the start of their time at Purdue, they’ve seen the student section grow from just behind the band to close to half the stadium full of animated and supportive kids.
No matter the game, coach or team, the statisticians crew has been working behind the curtain for the last 50 years.
“Oh, gosh,” Rodgers said, “we’re just a couple of Ordinary Joe’s that got lucky to be able to do this.”