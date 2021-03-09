Junior center Trevion Williams was named to the All-Big Ten end-of-season teams Tuesday afternoon, one of four Purdue players to appear on the Big Ten's season awards lists.
Williams was named to the first team by coaches and second team by media. He also appeared on the AP's All-Big Ten second team, released shortly before the Big Ten's rollout.
🚨 2021 All-Big Ten 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (Media & Coaches): pic.twitter.com/HgPQc5P07W— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021
🚨 2021 All-Big Ten 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 (Media & Coaches): pic.twitter.com/3K7DHd2zLv— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021
Williams averaged 15.2 points and eight rebounds per game in his junior campaign. He made the Honorable Mention team last season, and is one of five finalists for the national Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year award this year.
Williams is the fifth Boilermaker in the last six years to make the first team.
Purdue did not land a player on the All-Defensive team, ending an eight-year streak per associate strategic communications director Chris Forman. Purdue ended the season third in the Big Ten in defensive efficiency and second in scoring defense.
Freshman center Zach Edey and guard Jaden Ivey were named to the All-Freshman team, the only two players from the same team to appear on that list. It's the second time in program history Purdue has sent two players to the All-Freshman team.
The new kids on the block are impressive. Congrats to the 2021 Big Ten All-Freshman team! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/N1RJJG9I9q— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 9, 2021
The first time was in 2008, the first season of the Baby Boilers.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic received the team's Sportsmanship Award.
Iowa center Luka Garza was named Player of the Year for the second year running, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson was named Freshman of the Year and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was named Coach of the Year.
Purdue returns to the court Friday afternoon in Lucas Oil Stadium, in the third round of the Big Ten tournament. The game will tip off around 2 p.m. on the Big Ten Network