*The story has been edited to reflect recent changes in Kendric Davis' transfer status*
Purdue was one of only two Division I teams last season to not accept a transfer. This year, it looks like head coach Matt Painter has decided he needs one.
The team will add a sizable freshman class, including high-school 3-point champion Fletcher Loyer, 7-foot-1-inch Swedish center William Berg, Indiana Mr. Basketball Braden Smith and three-star small forward Camden Heide.
Because none of the incoming freshmen are expected to play point guard, the position seems to be up in the air. Jaden Ivey declared for the draft earlier this year, leaving a hole on the roster no one seems fit to fill.
Returning junior guard Brandon Newman is the most likely candidate currently on the team, though he played shooting guard last season. He also didn’t pass the ball particularly well.
Brandon Newman assisted only 8.8% of shots when he was on the floor, according to kenpom.com. That was third-lowest on the team.
Purdue has also shown interest in Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis and Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, according to CBS college basketball analyst Jon Rothstein and Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.
Purdue did also try to pursue Kendric Davis, however, in a recent tweet by Jon Rothstein, the guard from SMU does not have Purdue on his final list.
All three players could fill in as the starting point guard for Purdue next season. While they have driven interest from Purdue, all three have been linked to plenty of other big-name schools, like Gonzaga, Auburn and Kansas.
Pack, who was named to the All-Big 12 first team, hails from Indianapolis and was looked at by Purdue for recruiting in 2019. The team went in another direction, picking up Isaiah Thompson and Brandon Newman instead.
But now Purdue is fighting for Pack’s attention. He visited campus earlier this month, tweeting his location in West Lafayette on April 7. Pack led all power five conferences in 3-pointers made per game for the Wildcats, shooting 43.6%.
A reason Pack plans to leave the Wildcats may be because he was confined to the shooting guard position. Markquis Nowell occupied the point guard position due to his passing skills, the 15th-highest assist rate in Division I, according to kenpom.com.
Coming to Purdue, Pack may be able to take over the point guard position full-time, allowing him to pass more and even increase his NBA draft stock. Purdue will need to work hard to recruit this guard.
Pack was ranked second in the cbssports.com transfer portal rankings, behind only SMU’s Kendric Davis.
Playing for Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League, the smallest of the two, Antoine Davis may have been overlooked by a lot of fans. However, teams have taken notice after a season in which the guard made the second-most 3-pointers per game in Division I.
Antoine Davis played 92.1% of every minute for Detroit Mercy, according to kenpom.com. Along with the high 3-point shooting the guard passed the ball for 4.4 assists per game and recorded one steal per game.
In 2014, Matt Painter found himself in a similar situation with no clear starting point guard on the team. In an interview, he was asked about the one quality he wanted to see in a point guard.
“I think making other people better is the one thing you want,” Painter said. “Just making other people better and wanting to see Purdue win, wanting to see your teammates do well and being happy for your teammates when you don’t have success. It’s that selfless title.”