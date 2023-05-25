The Big Ten and Big East conferences have determined that Purdue will host Xavier in Mackey Arena as part of the 2023 Gavitt Games, it was announced this week.
The game will be Nov. 13, with network times and designations announced later.
Both squads are coming off outstanding seasons in 2022-23, recording at least 27 wins each and both posting 15-5 records in the Big Ten and Big East conferences, respectively, according to a Purdue news release. Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament, while Xavier lost to Marquette in the Big East Tournament title game before reaching the Sweet 16, eventually falling to Texas.
It marks Purdue's fifth appearance in the Gavitt Games and first against someone other than Marquette since hosting Villanova in November 2016.
The Boilermakers are 2-2 in the series between the Big Ten and the Big East, having lost to Villanova in 2016, defeating Marquette in 2017 and 2022 and losing to Marquette in 2019.
Purdue leads the series all-time with Xavier by a 9-6 margin, but the Musketeers have won five straight games against Purdue, dating to December 2002. The last meeting was Dec. 1, 2012, in Mackey Arena - a 63-57 Xavier victory.
The announced game is the fourth on Purdue's schedule, having previously been announced that Purdue will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational during Thanksgiving week (Chaminade, Gonzaga, Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Syracuse, Tennessee and UCLA).