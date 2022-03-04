The story of Indiana's and Purdue's long basketball history

The 215th edition of a 100-year rivalry will take place this Saturday in Mackey Arena.
Purdue leads the series against Indiana 124-90, winning nine of its last 10 games and avoiding a multiple-game losing streak against the Hoosiers since 2013.
The rivalry has seen its fair share of battles in both West Lafayette and Bloomington since merely a decade after the sport was invented and 60 years before the 3-point line was first used in the American Basketball League.
The Boilermakers tipped off against the Hoosiers for the first time on March 1, 1901, taking a 20-15 victory in Lafayette Colosseum under the leadership of a team captain and unofficial head coach in then-sophomore forward H. Wallace Reimann, according to Sports Reference.
For over 100 years, defining moments forged the rivalry to the point of becoming the most-watched game in Fox Sports history in mid January, as 954,000 fans tuned in at Assembly Hall and beyond to watch the century-old rivals battle for state supremacy.
The rivalry has been highlighted by several famous moments, the most iconic being when then-Indiana head coach Bobby Knight was ejected after throwing a red plastic chair just five minutes into a 1985 matchup.
A winning streak lasting 2,000 days, more than nine games, three Indiana head coaches and three Purdue 7-foot starting centers came to a bitter end in mid-January in front of the eyes of a packed Assembly Hall and thousands more in a Mackey Arena watch party back home.
Purdue fans watched dreadfully in both locations as the then-No. 4 Boilermakers, fresh off a double-overtime win against then-No. 17 Illinois, trailed by 9 points to the Hoosiers at halftime.
In the game’s final minutes, Purdue clawed its way back to a tie after a made jumper from sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, gained the lead with a layup from sophomore forward Mason Gillis and watched it all slip through their fingers after a miracle 3-point shot from Indiana guard Rob Phinisee and two free throws from forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.
It was the first time Indiana beat the Boilermakers since Feb. 20, 2016.
The key to the heartbreaking loss, head coach Matt Painter said, came from the nine turnovers the team committed in the first half and the several more committed in the second, shattering the Boilermakers’ chance at breaking away for a comfortable lead or staying competitive with the Hoosier offense.
“We have an Achilles heel for our team this year,” Painter said in a postgame press conference. “We get into stretches where we get up 8 to 10 points, then we go away from what we did to get there.”
Four seniors, guards Eric Hunter Jr., Sasha Stefanovic and Jared Wulbrun, as well as center Trevion Williams, will likely play their last games in Mackey Arena during the matchup against the Hoosiers. The four combined for nine points in their last outing, seven from Hunter Jr., as the duo of Jackson-Davis and Phinisee locked down Purdue’s options on the perimeter and beyond, combining four steals.
Wulbrun had the chance to reflect on his three years as a Boilermaker and the games he faced the Hoosiers after transferring from Cal Lutheran, saying he felt he had more commonality in his life since transferring to Purdue.
“I think I really started to flourish in being who I am,” Wulbrun said in a Purdue tweet. “This place and the people here really helped me become that.”