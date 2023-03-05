The Fighting Illini tied the game at 67 points with just over one minute to go in the game. Zach Edey made a layup to put the Boilermakers up by 2 points and a steal got the Mackey Arena crowd going wild.
“I thought it was a really good defensive play, and I thought our guys did a good job late in the game after really struggling for about 10 minutes making free throws, converting at the offensive end and stopping them,” head coach Matt Painter said.
Even though Purdue committed two fouls with under 30 seconds left, Illinois was only able to hit one free throw to keep the narrow Boilermaker lead at 5 points.
The No. 5 Purdue men’s basketball team (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) defeated Illinois (20-11, 11-9) 76-71 at Mackey Arena Sunday in its last game of the regular season.
Junior guard Brandon Newman led the team with 19 points and six rebounds. Junior center Zach Edey was second with 17 points and six rebounds, narrowly missing out on his 24th consecutive double-double of the season. Freshman guard Braden Smith also had 15 points and a rebound.
The Fighting Illini started hot in the second half with a 6-0 run from two straight 3-point baskets. Edey made a much needed layup to give the Boilermakers some momentum, but two more 3-point shots made from Illinois cut the lead to 13.
Another 6-0 run by Illinois cut Purdue’s lead to just 4 points late in the game, and a basket from Illinois senior guard Matthew Mayer put the Illini only 2 points away from tying it up, which they soon did. The Boilermakers had four turnovers and no field goals in six minutes.
“We just kept going with our gameplan,” Smith said. “They hit some tough shots, but we just have to let it go and move on to the other end of the floor and keep a positive mind while doing it.”
Sophomore forward Caleb Furst eventually stopped the bleeding with a second-chance layup and senior guard David Jenkins Jr. hit a jump shot to bring the lead back to double digits.
The Boilermakers have already clinched a Big Ten conference title and the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament next week, but if the Fighting Illini had won, they would have clinched the No. 8 seed.
An early 8-0 run by Purdue got the 57th straight sold-out Mackey crowd on their feet and forced an Illinois timeout less than three minutes into the game. The carnage continued with a made 3-point shot by Newman, a new addition to the starting lineup.
With only 19 shot attempts from beyond the arc this season, redshirt freshman Trey Kaufman-Renn made one going into a commercial break to put the Boilermakers up by 13 points, but a two-minute scoring drought allowed the Illini to crawl their way back to make it a 7-point game midway through the first half.
Just when Illinois made it a two-possession game, Smith hit a 3-point basket. Newman made a layup and-one off of an ensuing Fighting Illini foul late in the first half getting the crowd to their feet once again.
Combined with three Illinois turnovers, two straight 3-point shots made by the Boilermakers added to Purdue’s 14-2 run in three minutes to give Purdue a 47-26 lead at the half.
“It’s March, and there is going to be a lot of back-and-forth,” Newman said. “As the season progresses, teams are going to get better and better. They are going to know our tendencies and what we like to do so once it comes to game time. We’ll have to make adjustments on the fly like we have been.”
Former Purdue head coach Gene Keady was in attendance for the game and recognized with a roaring ovation from the crowd. Keady, a nominee for the Class of 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame, is the winningest coach in Boilermaker history with 512 wins including six Big Ten conference titles from 1980-2005.
The Boilermakers will travel to the United Center in Chicago as they begin their play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at 11 a.m., facing either ninth-seeded Rutgers or eighth-seeded Illinois. This game will air on the Big Ten Network.