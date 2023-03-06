Make that the third week in a row for Purdue at No. 5 in the Associated Press poll.
The rest of the group of top-10 ranked teams stayed the same for a third week as well for that matter. The only change, besides some shuffling since Week 16, was Gonzaga taking Virginia's spot in the group last week.
The Big Ten Title apparently didn't convince the AP poll voters after Purdue (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) scraped past both of its opponents in its final week of regular season play, getting by Wisconsin 63-61 and clawing back from a last-minute tie against Illinois 76-71.
Big Ten representation is also back where it was a couple of weeks ago. Indiana fell back a few spots to No. 17 after losing both of its games last week, including a 22-point loss to Iowa on Tuesday.
Northwestern took its No. 21 spot back from Maryland, who snagged it last week. What was a seven-way tie for the second-best spot in Big Ten standings broke over the weekend, and those are the two teams that survived -- still tied for second.
Maryland and Illinois are the only other Big Ten teams who will head to the tournament at the United Center in Chicago having received votes.
The Boilers will play the winner of the contest between No. 8 seed Michigan and No. 9 seed Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday at noon in a game streamed on the Big Ten Network.